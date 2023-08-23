HOMMA Group Transforms Traditional Boston High-Rise Apartment Unit into Innovative Smart Home Living Proof of Concept

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMMA Group, Inc. (HOMMA), a hybridized technology developer, designer and builder of smart homes, announced today it has completed renovations on a penthouse unit in the Neponset Landing building in a suburb of Boston, MA with its turn-key smart home solution. HOMMA recently launched this product for developers and builders in order to easily introduce smart home technology and related architectural design into residential properties of any size. In this project, HOMMA partnered with NTT Urban Development Corporation (NTTUD) and its project partner, Synergy. NTTUD is a major real estate company based in Japan and a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT).

Neponset Landing redevelopment project (PRNewswire)

HOMMA Group has completed renovations on a penthouse unit in the Neponset Landing building in a suburb of Boston, MA.

At Neponset Landing, HOMMA worked directly with NTTUD's overseas subsidiary, NTT UD USA Inc. , which adds value to the properties it purchases by renovating and revitalizing unit interiors, amenity spaces, and other common areas.

At its penthouse unit, the showcased HOMMA interior living experience is highly functional, intuitive to control, and easy to care for. The system is updated via the cloud with all hardware housed discreetly in a central hub in the unit. Technology is fully integrated into the structure and blends into the minimalist interior design. There is virtually nothing the resident needs to worry about or manage. The HOMMA app, which consolidates all smart features into a single app, facilitates a smooth living experience for residents, dramatically simplifying the smart home environment while also enabling customer support.

HOMMA believes the "true" smart home should be made for everyone: it is not just for technology-savvy residents and developers, and it should not require any technical knowledge to enjoy the benefits of a smart home. HOMMA is a combination of real estate developer and smart home software company and offers a developer-oriented approach to introduce a turn-key smart home without interrupting any ongoing development. By working with HOMMA, developers can realize higher ROI, increased asset values and a better residential experience. It also provides a great opportunity for developers to differentiate within a market saturated with "standard" amenity packages.

"HOMMA aims to define a new industry model for delivering large-scale, turnkey homes designed and embedded with a modern smart home experience," said Takeshi (Ted) Homma, HOMMA founder and CEO. Mr. Homma continued, "this partnership and the showcase at Neponset Landing Building is an exciting proof of concept for how stakeholders can work together to capitalize on the enormous smart home market opportunity."

HOMMA is also in the planning phase for HOMMA HAUS Woodstock , its next project in Portland, Oregon. HOMMA's previous project, HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor , was the nation's first pre-configured, multi-family smart townhome community project. Like HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor, HOMMA HAUS Woodstock will be completely designed by HOMMA – including the architectural and technology elements – to support a modern lifestyle.

About NTT UD USA Inc.

NTT UD USA Inc . is NTT Urban Development Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT Group in the US. They invest, develop, lease, and manage properties in New York, Boston Washington, D.C. and Dallas.

About NTT Urban Development Corporation

NTT Urban Development Corporation operates real estate businesses. The Company constructs, sells, and leases real estate properties including office buildings, commercial properties, residential properties, and others.

About Synergy

Synergy is a full-service real estate investment and management company primarily focused on the Greater Boston market. They are one of the largest and most active landlords in the city.

About HOMMA

HOMMA is the combination of Real Estate Developer and Smart Home Software Company. Based in Japan and Silicon Valley, California, HOMMA is made up of a team of architects, technologists and designers focused on creating spaces for lives to be more fully lived. HOMMA to date has completed the production of "HOMMA ZERO" (Hayward, CA), "HOMMA HAUS Waterside" (Benicia, CA), and "HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor" (Portland, OR), the nation's first pre-configured, multi-family smart home community. For more information, reach out to us at press@hom.ma or visit www.hom.ma .

Links

Website

Images

Neponset Images

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

In this second scene, the lights have been automatically adjusted to prepare residents for relaxation and sleep. (PRNewswire)

In this first scene, bedroom lights are automatically set at an intensity to provide optimal room usability. (PRNewswire)

HOMMA Group, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOMMA Group, Inc.