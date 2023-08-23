Pluralsight Appoints New Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer to Fuel Innovation in AI-Centered Market

With decades of collective experience, Greg Ceccarelli and Robert Petrocelli will focus on driving innovation and customer value in an advanced technology market, driven by developments in AI

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Greg Ceccarelli to Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Robert Petrocelli to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ceccarelli and Petrocelli will work in parallel to advance innovation and integration within the Pluralsight Skills platform, better enabling individuals and businesses to transform with technology skills.

"Today's technologists must be equipped with the right tools to adapt and modernize--and a large part of that toolset is knowing how to leverage and work alongside AI," said Aaron Skonnard, CEO and co-founder at Pluralsight. "Appointing Greg and Robert reflects our commitment to continuous innovation in our technology skills development offerings so that our customers can achieve their technology aspirations. I am confident that Greg and Robert's combined expertise will drive critical advancements in our offerings, empowering us to deliver an AI-focused technology learning platform that evolves alongside the market and puts customer needs at the forefront."

Ceccarelli's appointment to CPO comes after serving two years as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Pluralsight Flow, Pluralsight's software delivery intelligence tool that enables software teams to get unmatched visibility into workflows in order to accelerate product development. He brings more than a decade of technology, strategic and operational leadership expertise to Pluralsight from leading Silicon Valley technology companies such as Google, Dropbox and GitHub. Widely known as an analytical and results-driven leader passionate about improving the developer experience, Ceccarelli is uniquely positioned to drive Pluralsight's product innovation and deliver increased value to the company's customers.

Petrocelli's more than 30 years of experience is deeply rooted in technology innovation and leadership. He most recently served as CTO of Intelerad, where he advanced the company's software capabilities, driving stronger alignment between client needs and company offerings, and supported the expansion of the company's product lines. Prior to Intelerad, Petrocelli served as CTO of Datto, a leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions, where he led a 750 person R&D team focused on developing and operating a 1.5 EB hybrid cloud. Petrocelli's experience also extends to founding both cardiac PACS pioneer Heartlab, which he successfully ran for over 10 years, and GreenBytes, a storage optimization company focused on hyper efficient data reduction using novel data deduplication technology.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com .

