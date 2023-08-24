See's Candies® Unveils New Milk Peanut Butter Footballs

Satisfying the cravings of both sports enthusiasts and candy lovers alike, See's Candies proudly adds a new limited-time sweet to its candy line up

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As football fever sweeps the nation, the iconic candy company is thrilled to announce the exciting launch of its latest limited-time sweet: Milk Peanut Butter Footballs.

Just in time to celebrate the much-anticipated football season, the new offering is set to elevate the game day experience with a winning combination of creamy milk chocolate and smooth peanut butter, topped with a hand-piped football decoration.

"Football brings America together, and so does See's. This is a perfect match! As we celebrate America's game – football – we can also take pride in knowing that See's candies are produced here in the United States. Our new Milk Peanut Butter Footballs are another fantastic example of See's dedication to American-made deliciousness….and, they're giving my taste buds a whole new playbook to follow!" said Pat Egan, President and CEO.

Milk Peanut Butter Footballs are now available in a six-piece box for $12.00 while supplies last in shops and online. Whether used to upgrade your game day spread or enjoyed on their own, they're guaranteed to tackle your sweet tooth.

But that's not all! See's Candies offers a range of other delicious snacking items that are perfect for enhancing the football watching experience, including:

Milk Chocolate Footballs : Make the game-winning play by bringing home See's milk chocolate mini footballs. Throw these delicious, individually wrapped bites on your bowl game snack table or devour them by the handful.

Mary See's original recipe, See's peanut brittle is packed with more peanuts per square inch than any other. Each bite is loaded with buttery, crunchy, nutty goodness. Peanut Brittle : Made withoriginal recipe, See's peanut brittle is packed with more peanuts per square inch than any other. Each bite is loaded with buttery, crunchy, nutty goodness.

Toffee-Ettes® : Little nuggets of rich Danish butter toffee and roasted almonds smothered in See's creamy milk chocolate...topped off with even more crunchy almonds.

Assorted Molasses Chips : Crispy honeycombed wafers flavored with real molasses on the inside, drenched in layers of See's milk or dark chocolate.

Customers are encouraged to rush to their nearest See's Candies shop or visit sees.com to score the new Milk Peanut Butter Footballs to add a touch of sweetness to their football festivities, be it college games or NFL showdowns.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

