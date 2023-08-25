Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results

- Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were $8.2 million
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its second quarter 2023 operating results for the period ended June 30, 2023.
During the second quarter Ideanomics continued executing its commitment to shareholders to exit non-core businesses and finalize a reorganization of the business to focus on last-mile and local delivery vehicles and associated charging products.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Solectrac debuted their new tractor the E25H, while launching a tractor rental program.
- Energica and Plenitude partner together to provide new innovative solutions for electric mobility.
- Ideanomics finalizes divestments of Timios and JUSTLY.
Ideanomics Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results
Revenue for continuing operations in the quarter was 8.2 million dollars, 13 percent lower than the same time last year. Revenue for continuing operations for the first half of 2023 was 13.8 million dollars, 19 percent higher than the same period last year.
Gross Profit
Gross Profit for continuing operations in the second quarter was $0.7 million, which represented a Gross Margin of 8.4%. Gross Profit for continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 was ($0.5) million.
About Ideanomics
Safe Harbor Statement
IDEANOMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $0, $0 and $4, $0, for the three and six months ended months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively)
$ 7,828
$ 8,888
$ 12,964
$ 10,529
Revenue from sales of services
349
418
429
953
Other revenue
6
79
444
133
Total revenue
8,183
9,385
13,837
11,615
Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $0, $0 and $37, $0 for the three and six months ended months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively)
6,298
9,438
11,979
12,005
Cost of revenue from sales of services
577
356
465
832
Cost of other revenue
619
81
823
131
Total cost of revenue
7,494
9,875
13,267
12,968
Gross (loss) profit
689
(490)
570
(1,353)
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
23,626
33,783
65,736
64,817
Research and development expense
3,408
680
8,033
1,694
Asset impairments
3,197
320
37,984
402
Depreciation and amortization
5,651
1,773
9,889
2,548
Other general expenses
—
—
(12,596)
(131)
Total operating expenses
35,882
36,556
109,046
69,330
Loss from operations
(35,193)
(37,046)
(108,476)
(70,683)
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
151
827
479
1,583
Interest expense
(942)
(488)
(2,265)
(1,067)
Gain on remeasurement of investment
—
—
—
10,965
Loss on disposal of investment
—
(41)
—
(188)
Other income, net
1,184
431
2,067
585
Loss before income taxes
(34,800)
(36,317)
(108,195)
(58,805)
Income tax benefit
467
124
3,382
339
Impairment of and equity in loss of equity method investees
—
(589)
—
(1,928)
Net loss from continuing operations
(34,333)
(36,782)
(104,813)
(60,394)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(2,756)
(2,491)
(18,168)
(7,970)
Net loss
(37,089)
(39,273)
(122,981)
(68,364)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
1,592
1,506
3,167
2,086
Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders
$ (35,497)
$ (37,767)
$ (119,814)
$ (66,278)
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations
$ (3.19)
$ (8.86)
$ (12.59)
$ (14.65)
Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations
$ (0.27)
$ (0.63)
$ (2.25)
$ (2.00)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$ (3.46)
$ (9.49)
$ (14.84)
$ (16.65)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
10,271,290
3,982,340
8,071,870
3,980,619
IDEANOMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,895
$ 3,759
Accounts receivable, net
6,556
5,783
Contract assets
373
3,579
Amount due from related parties
108
386
Notes receivable from third parties, net
42
31,653
Inventory, net
22,925
27,600
Prepaid expenses
9,535
10,382
Other current assets
3,237
5,592
Current assets of discontinued operations
15,089
25,304
Total current assets
60,760
114,038
Property and equipment, net
11,029
8,650
Intangible assets, net
150,652
43,624
Goodwill
51,237
37,775
Operating lease right of use assets
14,702
14,385
Long-term investments
—
7,500
Other non-current assets
3,147
2,825
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
1,110
14,004
Total assets
$ 292,637
$ 242,801
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 57,737
$ 28,022
Accrued salaries
9,663
7,328
Accrued expenses
3,381
2,842
Deferred revenue
2,759
2,110
Amount due to related parties
2,279
2,152
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,383
3,189
Promissory note due to related party
2,123
2,021
Promissory note due to third parties
7,003
5,814
Convertible note due to third party
6,212
3,928
Current contingent consideration
827
867
Other current liabilities
13,266
9,824
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
10,886
8,764
Total current liabilities
119,519
76,861
Promissory note due to third parties
1,819
1,957
Operating lease liabilities - long term
14,093
11,347
Non-current contingent liabilities
60,721
—
Deferred tax liabilities
3,677
2,511
Other long-term liabilities
1,457
1,634
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
828
1,928
Total liabilities
202,114
96,238
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
Convertible redeemable preferred stock
Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
1,262
1,262
Series B - 50,000,000.00 shares authorized, 20,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and 6,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
5,310
8,850
Series C - 2,000,000 shares authorized, 1,159,276 and 0 shares issued and 1,159,276 and 0 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
4,825
—
Equity
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 12,000,000 shares authorized, 11,264,709 and 4,786,290 shares issued and 10,976,787 and 4,786,289.768 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
1,408
597
Additional paid-in capital
1,068,697
1,004,082
Accumulated deficit
(986,596)
(866,450)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,185)
(6,104)
Total Ideanomics, Inc. stockholders' equity
78,324
132,125
Non-controlling interest
802
4,326
Total equity
79,126
136,451
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, and equity
$ 292,637
$ 242,801
