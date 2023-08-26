PetSafe® Announces First-Ever PetSafe® Unleashed Pop-Up Dog Park in L.A. to Kick Off National Dog Park Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe® has been working for over a decade to create dog-friendly spaces across the U.S. This year, in celebration of the brand's 25th anniversary, PetSafe is rolling out an all-new dog park contest called PetSafe Unleashed. To kick off the new contest, PetSafe® is hosting a pop-up PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park experience at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles with celebrity dog lovers Jessica Simpson and trainer of "Lucky Dog" fame Brandon McMillan in attendance. The PetSafe Unleashed dog park event will showcase fun, interactive elements one lucky community will win as part of the PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park Contest running through December 5.

PetSafe is on a mission to create "fields of joy" for pets and people everywhere you look. Now they're bringing this mission to life with their first-ever PetSafe Unleashed event. For one day, the PetSafe team will transform the Century City Mall in L.A. into the ultimate dog park, with an exciting variety of features and activities for pups and their people to enjoy together. And best of all, everything about the PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park is directly inspired by pet parents. PetSafe conducted a national survey of mutt moms and dog dads to discover what they would most like to see in their dream park. Then they put all those elements together in one place to create the world's most wag-worthy dog park experience!

These include dedicated areas for small and large dogs to explore, multiple water features, canine agility courses, professional dog training sessions, fun photo opps galore, and PetSafe gifts for every pup to take home with them.

Famous dog lovers and their furry family members will also be enjoying the park together, including singer, actress, and fashion designer Jessica Simpson and celebrity dog trainer Brandon McMillan. "Our pup is such a special part of our family. I partnered with PetSafe because of their important mission to keep pets safe, happy and healthy," said Simpson. "I love seeing my dog, Penny, having fun and making new friends in this amazing dog park. I am excited to announce that starting today people can go to petsafeunleashed.petsafe.com (http://petsafeunleashed.petsafe.com/) and enter to win one of these same parks for their own community and furry friends to enjoy!"

This exciting event is just the beginning of the all-new PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park Contest. Since 2011, PetSafe's Bark for Your Park™ program has supported more than eighty dog parks in forty U.S. states, totaling over $1.65 million in contributions. As PetSafe turns 25, they've committed to creating the happiest dog park experience anywhere with PetSafe Unleashed.

Karla Attanasio, Global Director of PetSafe brand, summed up her hopes for the contest: "At PetSafe, we come to work every day thinking about how we can make the world a happier place for pets and people. We're thrilled to announce PetSafe Unleashed as our latest initiative to help introduce more communities to the carefree fun, new friendships, and unforgettable memories that only a PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park can provide."

The PetSafe Unleashed contest is officially open now and through October 15, folks across the U.S. who are interested in bringing the ultimate dog park experience to their community can submit an entry to win. Finalists will be selected by the PetSafe team and announced on October 31. Then dog lovers around the country will be invited to vote daily Nov. 1-30 for their favorite finalist community to win a new PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park with their very own opening event like the one in L.A. The lucky winner will be announced on December 5.

As part of the program, the PetSafe team also be selecting twenty-five previous Bark for Your Park™ winners to receive a PetSafe Unleashed upgrade package for their existing PetSafe dog parks.

About PetSafe

Since its founding in Knoxville, PetSafe has grown to become a global leader in innovative product solutions for dogs and cats, including pet fences, self-cleaning litter boxes, versatile training tools, interactive toys and so much more. Today, a new PetSafe product is purchased every second. Driven by the belief that nothing is more powerful than the unbreakable bond that pets share with their families, PetSafe is relentlessly committed to providing life-changing products and experiences designed to bring pets and people together for a lifetime of joy.

