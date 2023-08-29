Sony Releases a7CR and a7C II Full Frame Mirrorless Cameras; First Look YouTube Video at B&H

Sony launches the new high resolution a7CR camera in a compact size and a7C II compact full frame mirrorless cameras.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share that Sony is back with two exciting new installments for its compact full-frame line with the all new a7CR and a7C II, both harnessing the powerful BIONZ XR to bring a significant overhaul to photo and video performance. Debuting alongside them is an all-new FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II, enhancing the original lens that was released in 2017―it boasts advancements in image quality and autofocus speed, all in a lighter and smaller form factor.

Sony a7CR Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1784817-REG/sony_a7cr_mirrorless_camera_silver.html

Key Features

61MP Full-Frame Exmor R BSI Sensor

BIONZ XR Image Processor

Shooting Up to 8 fps, ISO 50-102800

240.8MP Pixel Shift Multi Shooting

10-Bit Full-Frame 4K60p Video

S-Log3, S-Gamut3, S-Cinetone, User LUTs

7 Stops of In-Body Image Stabilization

693-Point Phase Detection, 79% Coverage

2.36m -Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3" 1.03m -Dot Vari-Angle LCD Touchscreen

Bringing the high resolution and imaging performance of the a7R V in a sleeker, more minimal profile is the all-new a7CR. Ideal for travel photographers or those who are resolution hungry but can do without the extra heft, the a7CR adopts the same 61MP full-frame Exmor R back-illuminated CMOS sensor from the a7R V while retaining the compact size for which the C line is famous. It is 29% lighter and 53% smaller in volume than the a7R V; at just under a featherweight 1.14 pounds, the a7CR will be the smallest Alpha to date to boast such comparably tremendous resolution.

AI processing unit and 693 point-phase detection system for incredible autofocus performance; you can rely on the a7CR's autofocus to lock on to a variety of subjects―from people, insects, trains, and much more.

Capture larger-than-life imagery with Pixel Shift Multi shooting to produce photos with a 240.8MP count.

An improved 5-axis in-body image stabilization system provides up to 7 stops of compensation and ensures maximum image stability for on-the-move shooting and long exposures.

With a standard ISO range of 100-3200 and an extended range of 50-102400, you can shoot without worry in low-light environments.

While the a7CR is poised to be an excellent compact photo camera, its video capabilities are certainly nothing to scoff at, because it features a wide array of professional video functions that can be found in Sony's famed Cine line.

10-bit 4:2:2 All-I XAVC S-I

S-Log3 and S-Gamut3.Cine recording

15+ stops of dynamic range

Detailed Super35 4K recording oversampled from 6.2K (2.6 times the information of traditional 4K files)

Shooting up to 4K60 and FHD 120P in full frame

It's evident that the Sony a7CR is on track to revitalize the concept of compact travel cameras with its high resolution and full-frame capabilities. Those who prefer a little more grip or may have large hands will be pleased to hear that it also comes with an additional base-mounted extension handle. The handle will also provide ¼-20" thread for tripod mounting, while maintaining battery accessibility. Speaking of batteries, although the camera shares a similarly sized form factor to Sony's APS-C line, the a7CR will feature an NP-FZ battery port, perfect for full days of shooting.

Sony a7C II Mirrorless Camera Silver

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1784819-REG/sony_a7c_ii_mirrorless_camera.html

Sony a7C II Mirrorless Camera Black

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1784818-REG/sony_a7c_ii_mirrorless_camera.html

While the a7CR is geared for those looking to snag sharp, high-resolution photos akin to that of the a7R V in a compact body, we can look to the a7C II for a more versatile hybrid experience in a similarly miniscule form factor. As the direct successor to the original a7C, which launched in September 2020, we can see myriad exciting upgrades with the newly announced a7C II.

Improving over the first-gen model, the a7C II is fitted with an all-new 33MP sensor, bringing enhanced photo and video performance, as well as AF improvements and superior low-light sensitivity over its 24.2MP predecessor.

With the inclusion of the new AI processing unit and an additional 66 phase detection points (759 total points and 94% sensor coverage), you can rely on an unparalleled autofocus system to ensure your subject is locked on at all times.

Photograph moving subjects at up to 10 fps via mechanical or electronic shutter.

Like the a7CR, the a7C II will see an improved 5-axis IBIS, bringing up to 7 stops of shake compensation to your shooting.

With an ISO range of 100 to 51200 and even greater extended range of 50 to 204800, night-time and lowlight shooting will be a breeze.

The versatility of this camera cannot be understated, since it comes with multiple features that will allow you to capture stunning video with ease.

By oversampling from 7K and performing a full pixel readout without any pixel binning, your full-frame 4K30 video is guaranteed to have great presence and sharpness.

Enabling the "anti-flicker TV scan" function allows for automatic adjustments of shutter speed, effortlessly compensating for light flickering that may be tricky to detect with the human eye.

Work with up to 15+ stops of dynamic range with S-log3 and S-Gamut3.cine.

10-bit 4:2:2 bit depth and color sub-sampling allows you to snag and reproduce a shot with tasteful colors.

With 15+ stops of dynamic range, your video library will quickly become chock-full of cinematic footage.

There are several movie features that Sony has included in the a7C II, from breathing compensation to shockless white balance, AI-based auto framing, support of up to four channels for audio recording, and much more. Simply put, the a7C II is designed to be a versatile camera to fit numerous situations on a whim. At any given moment, snag a tack-sharp photo with fast and pinpoint-accurate autofocus, and switch effortlessly to capture dynamic oversampled 4K video at the flick of switch. For those who need a minimalist camera system that can do it all, the a7C II may just be the answer to your imaging needs.

It's exciting to see this new generation of compact full-frame cameras with the a7CR and a7C II because it's evident that many professional photo and video features have been jam-packed into these portable bodies. Pair either of those two with the new FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II lens, and you have got yourself a sleek combo for high-quality shooting.

YouTube First Look Sony A7RC and A7C II Cameras

https://youtu.be/DO4DGR7dXDM

Learn All About the New Sony A7RC and A7C II at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sony-announces-the-a7cr-a7cii-and-new-fe-16-35mm-f28-gm-ii-lens

About B&H Photo Video

B&H Photo marks its 50th Anniversary at Bild Expo on September 6-7 at Javits Center in New York City. Bild is a gathering of creatives featuring presentations from world-class talents like Casey Neistat, Art Wolfe, Jenna Ezarik, and Ami Vitale, hands-on experiences and education, a gear expo from leading brands like Canon, DJI, Nikon, Sony, and much, much more.

B&H Photo, the leading retailer of photo, video, audio, and creative gear, marks its 50th anniversary on September 6-7 with the launch of Bild Expo, a new large-scale educational and inspirational event for the creative community. Bild will celebrate innovation and excellence in the creative technology industries, which B&H has supported since 1973.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Bringing the incredible high resolution and imaging performance of the powerful a7R V, in a sleeker, more minimal profile is the all new a7CR. Ideal for travel photographers or those who are resolution hungry but can do without the extra heft, the a7CR has adopts the same 61MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor from the a7R V while retaining the compact size that the ‘C’ line is famously known for. It is both 29% lighter and 53% smaller in volume than the a7R V; at just under a featherweight 1.1 lb, (PRNewswire)

B&H Celebrates 50 Years!For half a century B&H has helped you bring your creative visions to life.Join us as we look forward to supporting creative excellence for the next 50 years and beyond. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo