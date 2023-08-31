SPLICE Software Chosen By New England Life Care for Texting & Opt-In and Opt-Out Management

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows and opt-in management, is proud to announce a successful partnership with New England Life Care (NELC). NELC is nationally recognized as a non-profit, mission-driven home infusion therapy and specialty pharmacy services provider with a reputation for the highest rate of customer satisfaction.

SPLICE Software (PRNewsfoto/SPLICE Software) (PRNewswire)

Communication is critically important in healthcare, especially when care is being coordinated offsite for services like home infusion therapy. As part of a digital transformation initiative, NELC CIO, Brian Treptow, needed an automated text messaging and opt-in management solution that could expand the organization's use of texting, as response rates are much higher than through other channels.

SPLICE provided NELC with a compliant solution that allows for data to be programmatically communicated across all the applications the company uses, so information is always up to date. Currently, NELC uses the SPLICE platform for automated texting only, but Treptow envisions an expansion that may include texting between patients and clinicians.

"Working with SPLICE has been phenomenal because the team understands NELC's needs and immediately responds to any questions. The simplicity of onboarding the SPLICE solution provided a solid process to get started without needing a 400-page deck," says Treptow.

"With business-to-consumer text messaging continuing to grow at a rapid pace, it is critical that consumer opt-ins and opt-outs are managed across the organization and across all providers who communicate on behalf of the brand. Organizations like NELC who care about loyalty and customer experience will accept nothing less," says Tara Kelly, CEO, Founder and President of SPLICE Software.

For more information on NELC's success story with SPLICE, please see the NELC Client Story.

To learn more about Opt-in and Opt-out Management visit here or request a demo.

For more information on SPLICE, visit our website, connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @ SPLICESoftware.

PR Contact:

Olivia Stover

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SPLICE Software