Boohoo Expands Partnership with Rokt to Boost User Engagement and Profitability

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company that uses advanced machine learning and AI, perfected over a decade, to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced it is expanding its partnership with online fashion giant boohoo to focus on increasing user engagement and profit per transaction across markets in North America, Europe and Australia/New Zealand. Within a year of launching, boohoo decided to expand to both sides of Rokt's marketplace, Rokt Ecommerce and Rokt Ads, to power relevant offers in the confirmation page and acquire new customers at scale.

The partnership launched in September 2022 to drive value by unlocking relevant, non-endemic offers for boohoo's global customers across both browser and app transactions and across boohoo's leading brands, including boohoo, Nasty Gal, boohooMAN and PrettyLittleThing. Rokt's advanced AI powers placements on boohoo's transaction flow, and leverages first-party data to create relevant experiences tailored to each individual customer. As a result, Rokt effectively drives higher levels of customer engagement and fosters stronger brand loyalty, all while maximizing the overall value of every transaction.

boohoo integrated with Rokt Ecommerce to increase customer loyalty through app downloads and repeat purchases. In addition, the fashion brands will also use Rokt Ads to acquire new customers at scale by accessing Rokt's exclusive inventory within premium brands such as Ticketmaster, Uber, AMC Theatres and more. Rokt Ads will enable boohoo to capture the full attention of relevant prospects transacting across premium ecommerce sites.

"We're delighted that boohoo is expanding its partnership with Rokt to leverage our full suite of products powered by advanced AI which Rokt has developed over the last decade," said Craig Galvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Rokt. "We've seen incredibly strong outcomes so far and look forward to more growth ahead."

"Our partnership with Rokt helps us achieve many of our customer experience and revenue growth goals. Our teams across Tech, UX, Marketing, Ecommerce and Finance have been working as a unified team, helping the partnership progress seamlessly," said Edith Batchelor, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at boohoo. "The partnership has helped us with experimentations that have proved to improve our customer experience across all our platforms. We are looking forward to exploring new placements, such as the payments page, with Rokt in the future."

Today's announcement is the latest in a series of new partnerships fueling Rokt's growth globally, including Lyft, Gopuff, ASOS and Morrisons.

About boohoo

Leading the fashion e-commerce market and founded in Manchester in 2006, the group started life as boohoo.com, an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-orientated customers. For over 15 years, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into beauty, curve and menswear, through boohooMAN. The boohoo group is now a stellar portfolio of 13 leading British fashion brands who strive to provide great clothing for everyone, everywhere.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning technology has powered billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Gopuff, Staples, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a third year in a row joined the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023.

