WRC Promoter Expands Live Sports Streaming Service with Harmonic

Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS Offers Reliability and Unparalleled Scalability

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that WRC Promoter GmbH, the company responsible for TV production and commercial aspects of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), FIA European Rally Championship (ERC) and FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX), has deployed Harmonic's VOS®360 Media SaaS for playout and streaming of live sports events. Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS offers unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability, enabling WRC Promoter to provide fans with an outstanding viewing experience.

"The WRC fan base is growing, and our goal is to maximize our viewership," said Philipp Maenner, WRC Promoter's Senior Director of Media Rights. "Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS streamlines the playout and delivery of live events and linear channels, helping us expand our video streaming service. With Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS, we can deliver video to new affiliates on the fly, broadening our global footprint."

Using VOS360 Media SaaS, WRC Promoter successfully launched Rally.TV, a new linear channel, and consolidated multiple apps (WRC, ERC, World RX) into a single platform. VOS360 SaaS is deployed in a geo-redundant configuration, assuring the highest service availability. Real-time scaling and geo-redundancy features on VOS360 SaaS enable WRC Promoter to stream sports events reliably and at scale, with pristine video quality.

"Our VOS360 Media SaaS powers streaming for many of the world's top sports events, and we're excited to help WRC Promoter achieve unparalleled scalability, reliability and quality," said Gil Rudge, Senior Vice President, Video Products and Solutions at Harmonic. "With VOS360 SaaS, WRC Promoter can tap into the efficiencies of the cloud and utilize the same playout feed for delivery to consumers and affiliates, bringing exceptional-quality live sports streaming to more than 250 million motorsport fans."

Harmonic will demonstrate its latest innovations in streaming and broadcast delivery at IBC2023, Sept. 15-18 in Amsterdam. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in stand 1.B20, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/ibc. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

