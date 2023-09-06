bp pulse awarded contract with Purchasing Cooperative of America

Government agencies, colleges, and hospitals can now purchase bp pulse EV charging services through PCA

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bp pulse has been awarded a contract with the Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA), a major step in bp's strategy to simplify electrification for public EV fleets and accelerate the deployment of EV charging infrastructure across the nation.

As an Awarded Contractor, bp pulse will now be able to directly offer their Omega charge management software and EVSE procurement services to public agencies that are PCA members. These agencies include local, state and federal governments; K-12 schools and higher education institutions; hospitals; law enforcement; and nonprofits. PCA members can purchase EV services directly from bp pulse without going through their own time-consuming public bidding processes, saving time and resources.

"Through the PCA contract, we can now work directly with customers to address their needs and provide the charging infrastructure their fleets require," said Vic Shao, president of bp pulse fleet. "As we continue to work with public agencies on their electric transition, we are committed to simplifying the process, and allowing fleet operators to focus on safely transporting people, goods, and services."

With bp pulse's Omega software, EV fleets can manage energy costs and optimize performance through real-time monitoring of EV charging operations. Omega can adjust charging operations to serve a fleet owner's individual needs, whether that's prioritizing charging for lower costs or to ensure vehicle uptime. The software is vehicle and charger agnostic, making it easier to manage a fleet of various vehicle types, which is often the case with public fleets. More information on bp pulse products available through the PCA contract can be found at https://bppulsefleet.com/cooperative-purchasing/ .

PCA is a national purchasing cooperative available for use in all 50 states, U.S. Territories, Canada and Mexico that provides best value contracts, adheres to the highest ethical standards in public procurement, and provides real-time cost savings for its members and contractors.

"PCA is honored to have bp pulse as a valued Awarded Contractor with a national contract already in place," said Elaine Nichols, Director of Purchasing Cooperative of America. "All PCA Members, current and future, can utilize the services of bp pulse immediately because PCA has completed the Request For Proposal (RFP) process on their behalf. PCA contracts are complete and competitively bid. Join PCA today and contact bp pulse to discuss Member savings for EV charging services."

There is no cost to join PCA or use PCA contracts. Public entities can register to become a member at: https://www.pcamerica.org/members/registration .

About bp pulse

bp pulse is bp's electric vehicle (EV) charging business, rolling out fast, reliable charge points to consumers and commercial fleets around the world. Entering into the Americas, bp pulse focuses on providing EV charging and energy management to fleets that operate heavy-, medium- and light-duty vehicles. Key offerings for these fleets include intelligent charge management software, Omega, and a Charging-as-a-Service solution–allowing bp pulse to manage the charging of an EV fleet from start to finish, while optimizing energy costs and vehicle utilization. Globally, bp pulse is one of the UK's leading rapid and ultra-fast public EV charging networks. It also operates the largest number of sites with ultra- fast charging in Germany, with a growing charging point footprint in China and the Netherlands. The company aims to increase its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide.

