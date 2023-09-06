Edyoucore Expands Financial Literacy Services with Mental Health Programming for Professional Athletes - Baltimore Ravens Sign On As Early Supporters

New Mental Health Services Aim to Improve Player Performance by Comprehensively Focusing on Financial Wellness – Reducing Stress and Empowering Clients to Achieve their Best

PASADENA, Md., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edyoucore, a firm dedicated to improving financial wellness for professional athletes and entertainers, is expanding its financial literacy consulting services to now include mental health programming. With many athletes and entertainers speaking openly about the pressures, stresses and ups and downs of financial success on their overall mental health – Edyoucore felt it was time to expand its programming and place a greater emphasis on a player's overall wellbeing. Additionally, the Baltimore Ravens will be among the first teams to offer this new initiative to their players as well.

Edyoucore has been a valuable tool for many teams and professional organizations looking to increase financial literacy for their players and members. Now, after many successful sessions, we have determined that one of the key factors needed for financial literacy is addressing the role that finances play in an individual's overall mental health. Edyoucore is excited to announce a new division focused on this endeavor that combines both financial literacy and mental health tools, which help prepare players for success both during their careers and after.

Drew Hawkins, Founder & President of Edyoucore, noted "it was time to expand into an area that many of our clients feel is needed. They want peak performance, but not at the risk of overall satisfaction. We now can offer tools and support to our clients looking to navigate the mental impacts of their financial success – addressing key issues like relationship challenges, self-worth issues and external pressure to consistently perform. It can be overwhelming, and we want to remedy that."

Shena Locke, Edyoucore's Director of Mental Health Programming says that "linking financial literacy to mental wellness is key for the overall success of high-functioning individuals. How do you weather financial storms and set boundaries for those in your circle that allow you to not feel weighed down by money? There are ways to have a balanced approach to financial wellness."

Edyoucore's mental health offering will include:

Understanding the Impact of Finances on Your Mental Health

Sustaining Your Value as It Relates to Your Finances

Activating Boundaries Around Both Your Finances and Your Overall Mental Health

Additionally, Jameel McClain, Director of Player Development for the Baltimore Ravens, also noted "Edyoucore's ability to be relatable and innovative in its programming has proven to be extremely valuable in our player seminars. The additional focus on Financial Wellness is needed when discussing financial decision-making."

Edyoucore works with teams, universities and professional organizations who are looking to integrate financial wellness into their programs. We connect the dots around financial stresses and guide our clients on how to make the best long-term financial decisions. Our staff is composed of athletes, entertainers, financial literacy and mental health professionals that can provide wrap around guidance around the often-sensitive topic of finances.

To learn more about Edyoucore, please visit www.edyoucore.com.

About Edyoucore

Founded in 2019 by Drew Hawkins, Edyoucore delivers financial education and consulting services that inspire individuals at all stages of their lives. We do not lecture; we lead discussions and cultivate comfortable conversations. With an eye to overall financial wellness, we look to make the important connection between financial education and mental wellness. Learn more about Edyoucore at www.edyoucore.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).



