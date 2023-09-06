GIGABYTE Announces The Latest AMD Radeon™ RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC Graphics Cards Hit The Market

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced the GIGABYTE Radeon™ RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC graphics cards hit the market today. Based on AMD's Navi 32 chip using the RDNA 3 architecture, the RX 7800 XT GAMING OC excels in demanding 1440p gaming backed by substantial VRAM and computing power. Meanwhile, the RX 7700 XT GAMING OC emerges as an attractive mid-range option, also promising exceptional performance at 1440p.

Both RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC models are equipped with GIGABYTE's acclaimed WINDFORCE cooling system, engineered to ensure peak performance even during extended gaming sessions. This innovative cooling solution features a triple-fan design with Alternating Spinning technology, composite copper heat pipes, Screen Cooling, and an array of exclusive features. These components work in tandem to facilitate efficient heat dissipation, enabling the cards to maintain optimal operating temperatures while keeping noise levels at a minimum.

A pivotal feature of the WINDFORCE cooling system is the Alternate Spinning technology, wherein the central fan rotates in the opposite direction compared to the side fans. This coordinated airflow design doubles air pressure and reduces turbulence, effectively channeling heat away from both upper and lower sections of the graphics card. Moreover, the cards boast well-ventilated designs with Screen Cooling technology, which optimizes heat dispersion for superior cooling efficiency.

The graphics cards employ pure copper heat pipes in direct contact with the GPU and extend over the VRAM, facilitated by a copper plate, to ensure the optimal cooling of critical cores. In low-load or low-power gaming scenarios, the fans remain inactive, enabling gamers to immerse themselves in gameplay with absolute silence.

In terms of versatility, both graphics cards feature a Dual BIOS switch—a physical toggle empowering users to effortlessly switch between the default OC mode, optimized for high-performance tasks, and the silent mode, ideal for quiet gaming sessions.

Enhancing structural integrity, both cards are equipped with a sturdy metal backplate that not only reinforces the overall structure but also protects the PCB from sagging. The aesthetics are further enhanced by captivating LED lighting on the side, which can be customized to individual preferences via GIGABYTE Control Center.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT GAMING OC graphics cards are now on market, please visit GIGABYTE official website for details.

