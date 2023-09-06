PUR Unveils Exclusive, First-of-its-Kind Collaboration with Beautiful by Drew, Offering Cleaner Drinking Water in an Elegant New Way

Beautiful by PUR Pitchers, Dispensers and Faucet Mounts are available exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PUR® Water, a Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, announced today the launch of Beautiful by PUR, a collaboration with Beautiful by Drew, a brand created for beautiful living. A first-time collaboration for both brands, PUR and Beautiful by Drew have partnered to create a new line of water filtration products including PUR's fan-favorite pitchers, dispensers, and faucet mounts. These items have been a staple in homes and now they've been redesigned to marry PUR's superior water filtration technology with the innovative and modern design of Beautiful. The collection is currently available exclusively on Walmart.com and in Walmart stores beginning September 9.

The Beautiful by PUR collection includes:

12-Cup Pitcher , MSRP $39.99 : Elegantly designed with signature gold accents to look beautiful on any table or in the fridge. Powered by PUR's 2-in-1 Faster Filtration Technology that removes various chemical and physical substances, the pitcher features a large lid opening for easy refills and a Filter Change Light to notify when it's time to change the Genuine PUR filter. Elegantly designed with signature gold accents to look beautiful on any table or in the fridge. Powered by PUR's 2-in-1 Faster Filtration Technology that removes various chemical and physical substances, the pitcher features a large lid opening for easy refills and a Filter Change Light to notify when it's time to change the Genuine PUR filter.

30-Cup Dispenser , MSRP $39.99 : Family-friendly and thoughtfully made, this dispenser is ready for display on any countertop or table, thanks to its premium design with signature gold accents. Thirsty households will appreciate the 30-cup capacity that features PUR's 2-in-1 Faster Filtration Technology, removing chemical and physical substances quickly, while needing to be refilled less often. : Family-friendly and thoughtfully made, this dispenser is ready for display on any countertop or table, thanks to its premium design with signature gold accents. Thirsty households will appreciate the 30-cup capacity that features PUR's 2-in-1 Faster Filtration Technology, removing chemical and physical substances quickly, while needing to be refilled less often.

Horizontal Water Faucet Mount System, MSRP $39.99 : Delivers cleaner, great-tasting filtered water on demand while complimenting any kitchen décor with its showroom-worthy matte finish and signature gold accents. The system offers the ultimate in filtration technology, reducing 70 chemical and physical substances, including lead and microplastics. No other branded faucet filter is NSF certified to reduce more chemical and physical substances. In addition to its elegant design, the faucet mount includes Soft Touch rubberized handles to easily switch from tap water to filtered water, as well as a Filter Change Light to notify when it's time to change the Genuine PUR filter. It's compatible with most standard faucets and offers hassle-free, tool-free installation. : Delivers cleaner, great-tasting filtered water on demand while complimenting any kitchen décor with its showroom-worthy matte finish and signature gold accents. The system offers the ultimate in filtration technology, reducing 70 chemical and physical substances, including lead and microplastics. No other branded faucet filter is NSF certified to reduce more chemical and physical substances. In addition to its elegant design, the faucet mount includes Soft Touch rubberized handles to easily switch from tap water to filtered water, as well as a Filter Change Light to notify when it's time to change the Genuine PUR filter. It's compatible with most standard faucets and offers hassle-free, tool-free installation.

Beautiful by Drew has a trendy, contemporary, thoughtfully designed style that brings a recognizable, high-end, table-ready finish to PUR's newest collection. The three products will be available in Beautiful's White Icing finish with its signature gold accents and a co-branded logo.

"We've all heard that hydration is one of the keys to good health. So, every day I tell myself I'm going to drink more water. And now with our new Beautiful collaboration with PUR, I'm actually doing it! Our innovative spin on design and PUR's proven technology are working together to make it easier and more enjoyable to drink up," said Drew Barrymore. "Remember, the glass is always half full!"

Like all PUR products, Beautiful by PUR has been rigorously tested and certified by NSF and provides cleaner, great-tasting drinking water. For a full list of the chemical and physical substances PUR products reduce, please visit PUR.com. In addition to being family-friendly and budget-friendly, the new collection helps reduce plastic waste and is BPA-free. The 12-Cup Pitcher and the 30-Cup Dispenser are designed to prevent up to 350 single-use plastic water bottles from being used and thrown away, while the Horizontal Water Faucet Mount System is designed to keep up to 900 single-use bottles out of garbage bins.

"This is a truly unique collaboration—a brilliant blend of Drew's beautiful aesthetic and PUR's superior filtration technology—and we're honored to be the first brand Beautiful by Drew has partnered with to create a collection," said Paula Lopes, Marketing Director for PUR at Helen of Troy. "Beautiful by PUR is the perfect solution for any modern home's hydration needs from entertaining to gift-giving to day-to-day life, bringing a touch of elegance to your kitchen table, countertop or refrigerator."

About PUR

Marketed by the Health & Wellness segment of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), PUR® is a leading brand in the at-home water filtration category for faucet water filters, water pitchers and dispensers, and replacement filters. Certified by NSF International and the Water Quality Association for its contamination reduction, PUR is committed to trusted filtration and innovation. PUR filtration systems were the first to claim reduction of trace levels of pharmaceuticals identified in U.S. tap water. PUR faucet filters are certified to reduce 70 contaminants including lead, mercury, and certain pesticides; and PUR pitcher and dispenser filtration systems are certified to reduce many contaminants including mercury and certain industrial pollutants. PUR does not filter microbes. For more information about PUR water filtration visit PUR .

About Beautiful by Drew

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, launched in March 2021, combines elegant design, contemporary colors and modern silhouettes for high-performance appliances and cookware that look beautiful in everyone's kitchen. Beautiful was co-founded by Drew Barrymore and Made by Gather Founder and CEO Shae Hong with the intention of offering innovative, purposeful, and affordable products that bring people together. For more information, please visit BeautifulbyDrew.com or follow @beautifulbydrew on Instagram.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

