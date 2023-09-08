RoC® Skincare and Multidisciplinary Dermatologists Collaborate to Optimize Skin Health with a New Collection Designed to Restore the Skin's Barrier

RoC® Barrier Renew offers a simple AM/PM routine for all skin types and ages to achieve a new level of skin barrier health

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoC® Skincare, the leading clinically-proven skincare brand with over 65 years of medical dermatology collaboration, today announces the launch of its Barrier Renew Collection. Developed in partnership with eight multidisciplinary dermatologists, the new innovations combine Ceramides, Antioxidants and Prebiotics in a new, easy-to-use AM/PM routine for all ages and skin types.

RoC learned through research that only 23 percent of consumers use an AM/PM skincare routine, yet 70 percent take a daily vitamin supplement1. In additional research, RoC discovered that skin irritation is a key reason for failing to develop a healthy regimen, with 61 percent being worried that products will damage or irritate their skin. The study also revealed that more than 50 percent of consumers believe they have sensitive skin, with the root of this skin concern being a damaged barrier2.

Based on these insights, RoC created Barrier Renew via a multi-year research and development program in partnership with an advisory board of dermatologists whose understanding of patient needs helped them formulate skincare with a breakthrough approach to work deeper within the skin barrier. Dermatologists on the advisory board who collaborated on this collection include:

Joshua Zeichner , MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, New York, NY

Melissa K. Levin , MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, New York, NY

Muneeb Shah , DO, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, New York, NY

Nkem Ugonabo , MD, M.P.H, Board-Certified Dermatologist, New York, NY

Wendy Lee , MD, Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology & Dermatology specializing in oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Miami, FL

The three-step collection includes a gel-to-foam cleanser with Ceramides, Antioxidant Green Tea, and Glycerin; a morning moisturizer with SPF 30 and Prebiotics; and an evening moisturizer with Lipo Peptides. All contain key barrier-essential building blocks, formulated to fundamentally unlock long-term healthy skin, and are ultra-lightweight, fragrance- and paraben-free, hypoallergenic, sheer, and won't clog pores.

"Most of the skin issues that I see are a result of a damaged skin barrier, so it was important that we not only offered a simple three-step routine containing skin-identical Ceramides, but that we also optimally formulated these products with ingredients such as Antioxidant Green Tea, Glycerin, Prebiotics and Lipo Peptides to increase their effectiveness," says Dr. Muneeb Shah, board-certified dermatologist. "The combination of these ingredients within the Barrier Renew collection work within the skin, so consumers can effectively and easily retrain and maintain their best skin barrier health."

While the brand is known for proving every product in clinical studies, Barrier Renew is the most clinically tested product line RoC has ever launched. Tested in multiple dermatologist-supervised clinical studies on over 400 patients of all skin types, tones and textures, the three-step collection proved to be highly effective both individually and as a regimen. Clinically proven to retrain and maintain the skin's barrier, the outermost layer of skin responsible for protecting the body from infections, harsh chemicals, allergens and toxins, the combined regimen reduces redness in just 14 days. Over four weeks, it also improves the sensitivity threshold of the skin to reduce the recurrence of redness, resulting in skin that looks and feels healthier.

"As the leading clinically-proven skincare brand, we're proud to innovate skincare solutions that meet consumers where they are in their skin health journey. This is why we created a line that goes back to basics to care for the skin's barrier, enhancing well-being for all skin types, from the most youthful or sensitive skin to more mature and complicated skin," says Art Pellegrino, SVP of Research & Development at RoC Skincare. "We understand that sensitive skin isn't always just in your genes, but is a result of external damage, including environmental aggressors and even the skincare products you use. Until now, the market really hasn't seen this kind of all-in-one, common-sense solution for everyone, that actually reduces the skin's sensitivity threshold, working to not only restore the barrier from the surface of the skin, but from within. We're excited to have partnered with leading dermatologists to create something that is tested to deliver superior results and make the busy lives of our consumers easier."

For more information on the new collection, visit RoCSkincare.com and follow @rocskincare on Instagram and TikTok.

