Kubota and Trackhouse Racing Gear Up Veterans with New Farming Equipment in Special Pre-Race Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation today announced the selection of five new farmer veteran recipients of new Kubota equipment as part of its 2023 "Geared to Give" program in partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) during a special ceremony with NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain and the Trackhouse Racing team prior to the start of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. This year's honorees are:

(L to R) Hunter Uhland, U.S. Air Force veteran; Abbie Earp, FVC; Jeanette Lombardo, Exec. Dir., FVC; Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing; Alex Woods, VP, Kubota; Brian Chambers, U.S. Air Force veteran; Eric Pollack, U.S. Army veteran; Chelsey Stimson, U.S. Navy veteran; Joshua Morris, U.S. Army veteran. (PRNewswire)

Chelsey Stimson , U.S. Navy veteran, Bridger, Montana

Eric Pollack , U.S. Army veteran, Willisburg, Kentucky

Joshua Morris , U.S. Army veteran, Rolla, Missouri

Hunter Uhland, U.S. Air Force veteran, Atwood, Kansas

Brian Chambers , U.S. Air Force veteran, Alstead, New Hampshire

"The 'Geared to Give' program is all about giving back to our Nation's veterans by empowering them with the equipment they need to achieve their dreams through farming," said Alex Woods, Kubota senior vice president and a veteran of the Army National Guard. "We believe veterans play an important role in strengthening our rural communities and we are honored to support them by putting new equipment in their hands to level up their farms."

As the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing, Kubota serves as the primary sponsor of Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets in seven races this season, and they took the partnership an extra mile in support of farmer veterans. In the six races that Ross is in the driver's seat of the No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet this season, including today's race, and when he finishes in the top 10, Kubota makes a $10,000 donation to the Farmer Veteran Coalition to help military veterans get their start in farming. Prior to today's race, Ross has raised $20,000 with his two top-10 finishes.

"Every time I put on the Kubota fire suit and drive the No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet, I know I'm racing for a greater cause, and I'm reminded of the sacrifices the men and women in the armed forces make every day at home and abroad to protect our way of life," said Ross Chastain, an eight-generation watermelon farmer. "As a farmer, I know the hard work and dedication it takes to be successful in that profession, and being able to support veterans who return home to start careers in farming is a really meaningful aspect of this partnership with Kubota."

The 2023 "Geared to Give" program received nearly 700 applications through FVC's Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, and in the end, one recipient was selected by and for each of Kubota's five operating divisions across the U.S.

Western Division: Chelsey Stimson served four years in the U.S. Navy which included a deployment to the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and she is also a Gold Star Wife and surviving spouse of SO1 Tyler Stimson , a Navy SEAL. Chelsey and her partner, Ryan, who is also a Navy veteran, own and operate RC Ranch in Bridger, Montana , a 40-acre farm where they breed and raise registered colored angora goats for mohair as well as chickens. Kubota is awarding Chelsey an MX Series utility tractor with front loader and a Land Pride post hole digger and bale spear. Chelsey is supported by her local dealer, Billings Kubota in Billings, Montana .

Southeast Division: Eric Pollack served more than 12 years in the U.S. Army which included two deployments to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom before being medically retired. Eric and his wife, Kari, own and operate A Little Taste of Freedom Farm on 84 acres in Willisburg, Kentucky , where they raise cattle, hogs, poultry and grow produce. Kubota is awarding Eric an RTV-X1140 utility vehicle, and he is supported by his local dealer, Joe Hill's Powersports & Equipment in Bardstown, Kentucky .

Midwest Division: Joshua Morris spent a career in the U.S. Army Infantry doing every job from rifleman to Ranger instructor to Infantry company commander, served in the 1st Ranger Battalion, 173rd Airborne, and did multiple deployments including parachuting into Iraq in March of 2003 for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Joshua and his wife, Chiara, own and operate Cold Spring Farm, LLC, on 360 acres in the heart of the Missouri Ozarks. They raise registered Angus beef cattle, registered Boer goats, as well as produce high-quality grass hay and hardwood timber. Joshua runs a website to help other veterans and homesteaders at Cuba, Missouri . spent a career in the U.S. Army Infantry doing every job from rifleman to Ranger instructor to Infantry company commander, served in the 1st Ranger Battalion, 173rd Airborne, and did multiple deployments including parachuting intoin March of 2003 for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Joshua and his wife, Chiara, own and operate Cold Spring Farm, LLC, on 360 acres in the heart of the Missouri Ozarks. They raise registered Angus beef cattle, registered Boer goats, as well as produce high-quality grass hay and hardwood timber. Joshua runs a website to help other veterans and homesteaders at www.homesteadranger.com . Kubota is awarding Joshua a Disc Mower and Disc Mower Conditioner for his hay operation. Joshua is supported by his local dealer, Wayde's Equipment in

Central Division: Hunter Uhland served four years in the U.S. Air Force which included two deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector. Hunter and his wife, Alexis, own and operate Bar UC Cattle Co., in Atwood, Kansas , a cow-calf operation where they specialize in 100% grass-fed and finished, non-GMO, pasture-raised rosé veal. Kubota is awarding Hunter an M60 Series utility tractor with loader and a Land Pride post hole digger and bale spear. Hunter is supported by his local dealer, Rusler Implement Co., in Rocky Ford, Colorado . At the time of his selection, Hunter and Bar UC Cattle Co., was based in Eads, Colorado , in Kubota's Central Division.

Northern Division: Brian Chambers served eight years in the U.S. Air Force with a combined seven deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Brian and his wife, Kisha, own and operate Rambling Oaks Farm in Alstead, New Hampshire , a diversified produce farm where they specialize in growing microgreens and a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Kubota is awarding Brian an L02 Series compact tractor with front loader and a Land Pride disc harrow, rotary tiller, grapple and pallet forks. Brian is supported by his local dealer, Pinnacleview Equipment, Inc., in Walpole, New Hampshire .

"Constantly, we hear from veterans who are beginning farmers or ranchers that simply need a little support," said Jeanette Lombardo, executive director of FVC. "Matching their specific needs for Kubota equipment helps FVC deliver on our promise to provide direct assistance to veterans that is impactful. There is no greater gift than to receive new equipment. We're so appreciative of Kubota's continued support with the 'Geared to Give' Program."

Every year, one veteran from each of Kubota's five operating divisions is selected to receive new Kubota equipment through the "Geared to Give" program, and since it was established in 2015, Kubota has provided more than $900,000 to FVC in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 41 pieces of donated Kubota equipment to help them take their farming operations to the next level.

The Kubota program also offers exclusive discounts to Veteran Members of the Farmer Veteran Coalition with instant customer rebates for purchasing select Kubota equipment at all 1,100 authorized-Kubota dealerships nationwide.

Each year, farmer veterans can apply to the FVC Fellowship Fund to be considered for donated Kubota equipment through the "Geared to Give" program. For more information on FVC's 2024 application process, visit farmvetco.org. For more information on the "Geared to Give" program, visit Kubota Cares.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, hay tools, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About Farmer Veteran Coalition

Based in Waco, Texas, Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) mission is mobilizing veterans to feed America. FVC works to develop a new generation of farmers and food leaders and expand viable employment and career opportunities through the collaboration of the farming and military communities. Through mentorship, peer support and career counseling, FVC supports veterans returning to or beginning careers in the food and farming industry. For more information, visit farmvetco.org.

About Trackhouse Entertainment Group

After retiring from a driving career in NASCAR and sports cars, Justin Marks created Trackhouse Entertainment Group in 2020 with the goal of creating a racing brand that transcends the sport. Marks formed Trackhouse Racing that took to the track in 2021 with Daniel Suárez behind the wheel. In January 2021, the team announced a partnership with international superstar entertainer Pitbull who has been a frequent guest at NASCAR races and elevated Trackhouse's presence through inclusion in several of his songs, music videos and album title over the last two years. Midway through the 2021 season, Trackhouse Racing purchased the NASCAR assets of Chip Ganassi Racing and began the 2022 season as its own two-car team with Suárez and Ross Chastain as drivers. Chastain gave the organization its first victory at Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas on March 27 and won again at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24. Suárez became the first Mexican (Monterrey) driver to win a Cup race when he dominated the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway race in June 20. In 2023, Chastain won the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway race on June 25 and New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Chicago Street race on July 2 driving for Trackhouse's PROJECT91 program Marks created to offer NASCAR opportunities to international driving stars. Trackhouse Entertainment Group operates out of Nashville, Tenn. while the race shop is in Concord, North Carolina. For more information, visit Trackhouse.com.

