PuroClean Appoints New Vice President of Sales

Property Restoration and Remediation Franchise Announces Internal Promotion of Regional Director to VP of Sales

TAMARAC, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leading brand in property restoration and remediation throughout the country, has announced that Scott Sandel has been promoted to Vice President of Sales in PuroClean's Business Development Department.

Scott has held a Regional Director position on PuroClean's Operations team for seven years. Prior to PuroClean, Scott was a National Accounts Manager and Franchise Business Consultant, and he also holds a bachelor's degree in business management and human relations.

"I'm super excited for this opportunity," Sandel said. "The leadership at PuroClean is phenomenal, and they have been incredibly supportive during my time as Regional Director and now as Vice President of Sales. The past roles that I've played in regional sales and business coaching have helped me learn the importance of understanding our franchise owners and what they need to grow their business, and I cannot wait to take this knowledge with me in my new role."

For over 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners restore and remedy properties, serving communities across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada with a network of over 450 offices and growing rapidly.

"Scott has done a tremendous job as Regional Director for our Operations team, and it's because of his exceptional work and dedication to PuroClean's mission that I am pleased to announce his promotion," said Steve White, the President and COO of PuroClean USA. "I am excited to see Scott elevate his role within the organization, stepping into the position of Vice President of Sales, returning to his first love within Business Development."

For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com For more information about franchising opportunities, visit www.PuroCleanFranchise.com.

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 450 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

