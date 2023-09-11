Trip.com Group Charts the Future of Travel at Envision 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group today showcased its vision for the future of travel at its Envision 2023 global partner conference. The conference was attended by about 700 industry partners globally.

Mr James Liang, Chairman of Trip.com Group, remarked in his video address: "Travel is unique. It not only promotes economic growth and development but also fulfills our intellectual needs. Trip.com Group is dedicated to enriching the travel experience while maintaining industry responsibility. We believe that travel, as a fundamental human need, has the power to inspire innovation, drive progress, and foster a greater sense of unity and understanding among people from around the world."

Speaking at the conference, Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun recapped the company's journey, including the series of initiatives and programmes implemented in support of its partners during the past three years. Over the years, Trip.com Group has proactively collaborated with partners across hotels, flights, vacations and attractions, supporting their efforts in serving Chinese travellers, who are among the top spenders in many markets globally. In 2019, Chinese tourists represented 15% of international spending, and post-pandemic, that figure is set to grow tremendously.

Growing Partner Value Across All Levels

Specifically, Ms Sun shared Trip.com Group's strategies in collaborating with its partners to chart the future of the travel and tourism industry. "In recent years, Trip.com Group has strengthened our technological capabilities while, at the same time, implemented targetted strategies in various markets with the aim of connecting our partners with our users. These include our series of BOSS Live livestream sessions, enhancements to our global airfare capabilities, the launch of our AI travel assistant TripGenie, among others.

"Today, we are well-positioned to support our partners unlock new opportunities and expand their reach to our international customers. We will leverage our technology to strengthen the positioning and visibility of our partners and their offerings to our customers, including the high-spending consumers from China. The travel and tourism industry contribute significantly to global GDP and employment, and Trip.com Group will continue to utilise advanced technology and innovation to create new opportunities and growths for our partners."

Shaping a Sustainable Vision of Travel for the Future

On the sustainability front, the company's top leadership delved into comprehensive ESG strategies as well as the industry's approach to sustainability.

Ms Sun affirmed the promising outlook in a rejuvenated, eco-conscious landscape. She said, "In this revitalised travel industry, the opportunities ahead are immense. We're poised to redefine the travel landscape with our cutting-edge tech innovations, expanding partnerships, and strong investor confidence. As we harness these opportunities, we envision a future where travel is not just thriving but is also greener and more responsible. The horizon is bright for our partners, investors, and travellers, and together, we'll journey towards a sustainable and prosperous future in travel."

Thanking the partners for their support over the years, Ms Sun concluded: "Let us envision a future where travel is not just a destination, but a transformational experience. Together, we can chart the future of travel."

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, Qunar and TrainPal. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

