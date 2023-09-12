CALIFIA FARMS® AND CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ LAUNCH 'SNACK ATTACK' SWEEPSTAKES TO CELEBRATE THE ULTIMATE, IRRESISTIBLY DELICIOUS ANYTIME SNACK

Beginning today, fans can enter for a chance to win a year's supply of Califia Farms Unsweetened Almondmilk and Cinnamon Toast Crunch* by using the 'Snack Attack' Gamified Effect on TikTok

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Did you know that 57% of U.S. households have plant-based milk in their fridge, yet just 36% are using it with their cereal?2 Califia Farms® believes that almond milk is the perfect, creamy complement to cereal. That's why they're teaming up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ to show consumers how irresistibly delicious the two can be together by giving away a year's supply of this mouthwatering pairing for the next time a snack attack sneaks up.

Enter to win! Today through November 7, 2023, fans can post a video of themselves using the Califia Farms x Cinnamon Toast Crunch 'Snack Attack' Gamified Effect on TikTok to celebrate the sweet and cinnamon-y almond milk magic of this tasty brand partnership. Up to 15 winners will receive a year's worth of Califia Farms Unsweetened Almondmilk and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.*

The 'Snack Attack' effect features the playfully absurd antics of the famously hungry Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamojis. TikTok app users are challenged to maximize points and beat their score by helping the wacky characters "catch" falling almond milk in a cereal bowl while avoiding socks, pizza and donuts.

"With people switching to plant-based milk for more occasions, we see a big opportunity to introduce more consumers to the irresistibly yummy combination of cereal and almond milk," said Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Califia Farms. "We're thrilled to team up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to playfully disrupt consumers' snacking occasion with a zany, interactive game and giveaway that encourages people to satisfy their next unexpected craving with something sweet, creamy and delicious."

Recent research from Califia Farms reveals additional insights around the growing interest of the cereal and dairy-free milk pairing, with consumers – particularly Gen Zers – pouring bowls for late-night snacking and comfort-worthy cravings.

The #1 plant-based milk : Aside from dairy milk, 31% of consumers reported choosing almond milk as their milk of choice for cereal. 1

A new late-night snack : More than a third of Americans snack on cereal at night. 1

A comfort-worthy slurp: 55% of Gen Zers say they eat cereal for dinner for comfort.1

To enter for a chance to win a year's supply of Califia Farms Unsweetened Almondmilk and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, visit Califia Farms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch on TikTok and follow the instructions below.*

Data Sources:

1. Califia Farms conducted a consumer survey of 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults, ages 18+. The survey was fielded from April 6-11, 2023, at the 95% confidence level and a margin of error of +/-3%.

2. Numerator Insights Latest 52 Weeks Ending 08/13/2023

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)

Califia Farms is on a mission to create a future where plants replace dairy, without compromise. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Califia produces innovative, healthy and great-tasting plant-based alternatives to dairy. The brand's wide range of plant milks, creamers, barista products, brewed-to-blend coffees as well as our heavy whipping cream are made using the highest-quality ingredients from whole food plant sources. Founded in 2010, today Califia is one of the leading plant-based beverage brands in the U.S. and has on-the-ground operations in the U.K. and Canada with a brand presence in several other countries.

For more information, visit www.califiafarms.com and follow Califia Farms on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest and TikTok . #Calilujah

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ is a trademark of General Mills, used under license. For more information, visit @cinnamontoastcrunch on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and www.cinnamontoastcrunch.com .

