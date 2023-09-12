Family Care Center Expands Access to Mental Health Care with State-of-the-Art Clinic in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, the largest provider of outpatient mental health services in Colorado, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest clinic, located in Fort Collins. The new Fort Collins location marks a significant milestone for the company and highlights its unwavering commitment to addressing the mental health gap in Colorado communities.

Colorado ranks last (51st) in Mental Health America's 2022 ranking of adult mental health in the U.S. This ranking methodology considers both the prevalence of mental illness and the accessibility of care—a stark reminder of the state's challenges.

In response to this pressing need, Family Care Center is steadfast in its dedication to expanding critical access to mental healthcare throughout Northern Colorado, Colorado Springs and the Denver Metro region. Its reach has grown from just two clinics in 2016 to nearly 25 nationwide, including 17 clinics in Colorado and additional locations in Texas and Tennessee.

"Family Care Center is proud to partner with the community of Fort Collins to open our seventeenth clinic in the state. By further investing in Northern Colorado, we are making a crucial stride towards providing timely care and addressing the mental health disparities within our state," said Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh.

The new clinic in Fort Collins will be staffed with 11 experienced therapists and four prescribers for medication management needs. The clinic is also fully equipped with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) technology—an FDA-approved, non-medication-based approach for conditions such as depression and OCD.

In addition to serving the broader community, Family Care Center has a deep commitment to serving military families, Veterans and first responders. With a second Northern Colorado clinic in Loveland, Family Care Center is the preferred provider of mental health services for employees of Larimer County.

Backed by a team of highly skilled and compassionate mental health professionals, each Family Care Center clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including counseling and medication management for individuals, couples and families of all ages. Additionally, Family Care Center is Colorado's largest and most experienced TMS treatment provider.

To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to schedule an appointment at the new clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call 970-500-0164.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest growing providers of mental health in the United States. With nearly 25 outpatient locations across Colorado, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

