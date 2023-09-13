Laboratorio Curie Expands Relationship with SOPHiA GENETICS

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will help Laboratorio Curie advance its research into BRCA gene mutations

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, has expanded its relationship with Laboratorio Curie, a leading laboratory located in the capital city of Paraguay. Laboratorio Curie is now live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and will use the technology to deploy a new test that will identify BRCA gene mutations. Discoveries made using this test aim to enable Laboratorio Curie to support the increased use of precision medicine for hereditary cancers within the country.

SOPHiA GENETICS Logo (PRNewsfoto/SOPHiA GENETICS) (PRNewswire)

Laboratorio Curie has been a staple in Paraguay for more than 25 years and has been recognized nationally for its high level of scientific research. Since 2022 the Lab has worked with SOPHiA GENETICS to examine variants associated with hereditary cancers and the expansion of its relationship with SOPHiA GENETICS will allow the Lab to advance its existing research. With the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, Laboratorio Curie will use next-generation sequencing (NGS) to screen for mutations in the BRCA genes which have been shown to be linked to an increased risk of several cancers, most notably, breast and ovarian cancer1.

"At Laboratorio Curie our mission is research, even behind the most clinical analyses. It is this passion that guides us to advance science and work every day to discover ways to make a difference in people's lives," said Dra. Filartiga, Lab Director, Laboratorio Curie. "Thanks to the commitment, dedication, and effort of our team, today we are considered an outstanding benchmark in Paraguay. Being pioneers in precision medicine in cancer through genomics and hand in hand with SOPHiA GENETICS is a goal achieved with effort and perseverance, and we are proud to have the trust and respect of the medical community."

The identification of BRCA mutations via NGS testing produces a vast amount of data that can be time-consuming and complex to analyze. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is a technology agnostic application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to efficiently analyze and interpret raw NGS data. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will provide Laboratorio Curie with accurate and analyzed results in less than two days, accelerating reporting and data-driven decision-making for researchers.

"By using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, Laboratorio Curie can ensure speed and accuracy of its NGS testing to best support investigations into BRCA-associated cancers. Additionally, the Lab will be able to amass a database of BRCA research that will map a more holistic view of how BRCA is impacting South Americans." said Ricardo Mendonca Filho, Ph.D., Managing Director, LAPAC, SOPHiA GENETICS.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

[1] https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/genetics/brca-fact-sheet

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS