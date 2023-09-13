TIME Reveals the 2023 TIME100 Next List of the World's Rising Stars

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the 2023 TIME100 Next list recognizing the 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership.

The 2023 TIME100 Next issue has three worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the list: singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, football quarterback Jalen Hurts and chef Mory Sacko.

Like the annual list of the TIME100 most influential people in the world, the TIME100 Next list features surprising pairings of the list members and guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The third annual list includes: Emma D'Arcy on Bella Ramsey, Elliot Page on Mae Martin, Ziwe on Ice Spice, Shania Twain on Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend on Metro Boomin, Peyton Manning on Jalen Hurts, Ashley Graham on Hailey Bieber, Aurora James on Everette Taylor, Nancy Pelosi on Shalanda Young, Chelsea Handler on Alexandra Cooper, Melinda French Gates on David Moinina Sengeh, and more.

--See the 2023 TIME100 Next full list, tributes, videos and photos: time.com/next

--See the TIME100 Next covers and cover grid: https://bit.ly/3EzVhyD

"The honorees on this year's TIME100 Next are rising stars whose work and determination is creating a better future," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley. "We're looking forward to celebrating these extraordinary individuals at our upcoming TIME100 Next event in October."

Of the rising stars and changemakers on the 2023 list, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs writes: "With efforts like Person of the Year and TIME100, we have used the power of our spotlight to draw attention to those who have achieved peak influence in their fields. A great magazine and a great media company should not just reflect the present, it should push us forward, showing what is possible as well as what society's future and future leaders will look like. That is our ambition for TIME100 Next." https://bit.ly/3EDItaO

On October 24, TIME will host the third annual TIME100 Next event to celebrate the individuals spotlighted on the 2023 list. The event, which will take place at SECOND in New York City, will be hosted by TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs and will feature a special musical performance by singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, honorary tributes from members of this year's list and much more. The 2023 TIME100 Next event is presented by signature partners Novo Nordisk and Verizon and supporting partner LaCroix Sparkling Water.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 TIME100 NEXT:

There are over 50 women on this year's list: Mira Murati, Stephanie Hsu, Rachel Zegler, Megan Davis, Hailey Bieber, Alexandra Cooper, Emily Henry, Pinky Cole, Yulia Svyrydenko, Kate Ryder, Celine Song, R.F. Kuang, Ice Spice and more.

The 2023 TIME100 Next list features several U.S. political figures including: J.D. Vance, Shalanda Young, Zooey Zephyr, David Holt, Anna Paulina Luna and more.

Athletes featured on the 2023 TIME100 Next list include: Jalen Hurts, Harmanpreet Kaur, Angel Reese, Ronald Acuña Jr., Rose Zhang, Salma Paralluelo and Sophia Smith.

Artists, entertainers and storytellers creating impactful work that are spotlighted on this year's list include: Kelsea Ballerini, Tyler James Williams, Alexandra Cooper, Lily Gladstone, Corey Hawkins, Emma Corrin, Paul Mescal, Tems, Kali Uchis, Celine Song, Noah Kahan, Peso Pluma and more.

Leaders on the list who are working to advocate for and expedite climate action and solutions include: Kristina Dahl, Anastasia Volkova, Michael Regan, Cynthia Houniuhi, John Chweya, Txai Suruí, Rikki Held, Xiye Bastida, Andreas Flouris and Peter Reinhardt.

While the TIME100 Next list has no age limits, the youngest person on the 2023 list is Dylan Brandt, age 17.

More on time.com/next

