Announcing the World Premiere of Great American Pure Flix!

Two Powerful Faith and Family Brands Unite with a Shared Commitment to Quality Entertainment

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the merger of Great American Media and Pure Flix in June 2023, the popular faith and family streaming service will now be known as Great American Pure Flix. Beyond the name change, subscribers will experience more quality-viewing at a great value, along with a clean-stream promise:

(PRNewswire)

Announcing the World Premiere of Great American Pureflix!

Great American Pure Flix is committed to bringing viewers quality movies and programs that celebrate Faith, Family, and Hometown Values. With Great American Pure Flix, you can stream clean anytime, anywhere.

"Great American Pure Flix fits seamlessly with the Great American Media family," said Bill Abbott, President, and CEO of Great American Media. "Our mission is to provide families with quality entertainment that celebrates faith, family, and hometown values wherever and however they enjoy watching."

Great American Pure Flix joins the Great American Media portfolio of brands:

Great American Family

Great American Living

Great American Adventures

Great American Community

Pure Flix FAST (soon to be launched)

Great American Pure Flix is now the 24/7 companion to Great American Family with uplifting films and series. Great American Family has been the fastest-growing cable network for 10 consecutive months.

In addition, there's an outstanding slate of new films, including:

Divine Influencer , September 15 , starring Lara Silva from "The Chosen" and directed by Shari Rigby

Harvest Homecoming , October 6 (after premiering on Great American Family on September 30 ), starring Trevor Donovan and Jessica Lowndes

Birthright Outlaw , October 13 , the new Western from director Aaron Burns ( Legacy Peak ) starring Lucas Black and Sarah Drew

NEW Christmas Movies beginning in November, featuring beloved Great American stars including Candace Cameron Bure , Lori Loughlin , Danica McKellar , Trevor Donovan , and Jen Lilley .

About Great American Pure Flix

Great American Pure Flix is the streaming home to the best in family and faith entertainment. Through a 2023 merger, Pure Flix is now the streaming arm of Great American Media, the leading provider of wholesome family-friendly and inspirational movies and programs. Combined with Pure Flix's longstanding faith and family focus, Great American Pure Flix is the best of both worlds with more new movies, programs, and Christmas movies all year long.

About Great American Media

Great American Media is home to a family-friendly portfolio of brands including Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and Great American Living. As the flagship linear TV network, Great American Family features original Christmas movies, rom-coms and classic series that celebrate faith, family, and country. Great American Pure Flix is a leading faith and family streaming service that inspires, uplifts, and entertains with content that you can confidently stream with the entire family. Great American Living features lifestyle programming that celebrates family-friendly traditions every day and every season. Great American Media is also home to FAST (free ad-supporting streaming TV) channel Great American Adventures, which offers scripted and unscripted content highlighting themes including cooking and DIY, and Great American Community, a free direct-to-consumer streaming app featuring short-form original series hosted by well-known lifestyle experts. Great American Media was established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices.

Contact:

Angela Sullivan

angela.sullivan@gacmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Great American Pure Flix