Aritzia to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) will release its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after market close on September 28, 2023. A conference call to discuss the earnings results will follow.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET

To participate in the conference call:

Please dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-416-915-3239.

The call is also accessible via webcast at http://investors.aritzia.com/events-and-presentations/

A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call:

Please dial 1-855-669-9658 and the replay access code 0396.

An archive of the webcast will be accessible on Aritzia's website.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style that endures and inspires — all with the well-being of our People and Planet in mind. We call this Everyday Luxury.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we create and curate products that are both beautiful and beautifully made, cultivate aspirational environments, offer engaging service that delights, and connect through captivating communications. We pride ourselves on providing immersive and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 110+ boutiques throughout Canada and the United States to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To Elevate Your World.™

