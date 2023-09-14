AURA EXPANDS PRODUCT LINE-UP WITH LARGER, WALL-WORTHY CONNECTED PICTURE FRAME

Walden's 15" HD matte-finish display creates more space at home for photos – easily shared from phone to frame in the Aura app. Available October 3. Aura's latest app feature, Highlights, launches alongside Walden and uses AI to filter and surface the best photos.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leading innovator in digital picture frames with nearly 4 million customers globally, today announced Walden , the company's larger, wall-mountable WiFi-connected frame. Aura revolutionized the digital frame by making it social, enabling loved ones to collaboratively share photos and videos to frames right from their phone. Walden combines high-quality design and ongoing software innovation in a 15" frame that creates more space to display memories at home. Walden will be available in the US for $299 on auraframes.com , Amazon, and through partner retailers. Sign-up now to learn more and order on auraframes.com starting October 3.

"Diverging from the heavily commoditized digital frame category of the past, we've always prioritized quality at Aura. Every frame we make is carefully crafted, enhanced through software, and brings new app features that continuously make it easier to surface and relive our best memories with loved ones," said Abdur Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of Aura. "A larger format frame like Walden requires even more attention in design and user experience to make it feel less like tech, and more like the printed photos you want hanging in your home."

GET TO KNOW WALDEN

Walden joins Aura's full range of WiFi-connected frames with free, unlimited photo and video storage for invited family and friends to easily add memories to one or multiple frames from anywhere. Walden uniquely offers:

Aura's largest and most versatile frame with a 15" diagonal (or 9x12") photo display. Place on a tabletop or mount to the wall, in portrait or landscape – Walden will automatically adjust your photos for how you place it.

Easy photo and video sharing from your phone using the Aura app (also via web and email). Invite loved ones to share memories similar to a private family photo sharing network.

1600x1200 full HD anti-glare photo display – individually calibrated for brightness, contrast, and color gamut to ensure photos look more natural and like their printed counterparts.

White linen-textured matted design with a slim ink black frame bezel.

4:3 aspect ratio (the same as your smartphone camera), plus smart cropping and manual cropping in the app.

Auto-adjusting brightness: ambient light sensors automatically adjust photo brightness for a natural daytime look, and turn the frame off at night.

Personalized gifting option to pre-load photos to frame before it gets delivered.

FIND MORE MEMORIES USING AI: HIGHLIGHTS

As part of a multi-year investment in software and machine learning, Aura continues to explore ways to use AI to make it easier for people to find, share, and enjoy their photos. The latest update on the Aura app, Highlights , uses facial recognition to filter and suggest the most relevant photos based on the people most often selected for a specific frame. Highlights makes it easier and faster for a customer to find and add all the photos desired to their Aura frame. This all happens locally on a customer's device – meaning no processing or filtering of photos happens in the cloud. Highlights follows previous AI innovations including Aura's Colorizer feature, which instantly transforms older black and white or sepia toned images into full color. Highlights is now available for Aura customers on iOS 14 and higher.

ABOUT AURA

Aura created a new kind of connected photo frame by making it social, powered by an invite-only group of friends and family using the Aura app. Aura frames create space at home to share, collect, and appreciate photos – connect via WiFi, easily add photos and videos using the app, and enjoy the premium design and free, unlimited cloud storage. Customers love Aura as a way to bring photos back into their homes, gift frames to others, and invite friends and family to share millions of photos added in the app every day. Aura is headquartered in NYC and is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

