NATIONAL COMMERCIAL FLOORING INSTALLER, DIVERZIFY, EXPANDS WEST COAST FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF PHOENIX-BASED WHOLESALE FLOORS, LLC

This partnership is the latest step forward in Diverzify's mission to unify the once fragmented industry nationally, allowing the company to better serve its expansive customer base.

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverzify, the nation's leading commercial flooring and interior services provider, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Arizona-based Wholesale Floors, LLC. This latest expansion of the Diverzify network of brands reinforces the company's commitment to delivering exceptional commercial flooring and interior surfaces solutions to clients across the United States.

Wholesale Floors is the latest strategic partner to join Diverzify's growing network of commercial flooring brands.

With more than 2,500 employees and a robust presence in almost every major market in the US, Diverzify is continually working to redefine the fragmented commercial flooring and interior services landscape. Through its innovative approach, the company has united top industry leaders, like Wholesale Floors, under one network, setting new standards of quality and excellence in the industry.

Known for its nearly 45 years of experience and its status as the largest commercial flooring company in Arizona, Wholesale Floors specializes in delivering comprehensive flooring solutions to institutional and corporate clients. With a track record of excellence, responsiveness, and innovation, Wholesale Floors has earned a reputation as a preferred distributor of top flooring brands and as being one of the most knowledgeable and professional flooring contractors in North America.

Diverzify CEO, Jordan Zmijewski, expressed great enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Further solidifying Diverzify's presence in the Arizona and West Coast markets aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with seamless flooring solutions on every project, large or small, no matter where they are in the country. We strive to be our customers' go-to flooring and interiors experts. Wholesale Floors' focus on the healthcare and education sectors, as well as its unique experience with polished concrete, complements our established experience across many diverse industries, as well as our growing specialized services offerings."

The merger of these two businesses is poised to bring together the expertise, resources, and industry knowledge of both Diverzify and Wholesale Floors, resulting in an even stronger force in the commercial flooring and interior services sector.

"Wholesale Floors is extremely excited to be joining the Diverzify network and looks forward to contributing to the overall growth this will bring to the commercial flooring industry," added Wholesale Floors CEO, Josh Sugidono.

As Diverzify continues its growth journey, this acquisition reaffirms the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and service to clients nationwide. This partnership stands as another noteworthy milestone in Diverzify's growth journey, marked most recently by the joining of surface care experts, The APEX Group, to the network earlier this summer.

ABOUT DIVERZIFY

Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring and interior services provider in the country with approximately 2,500+ employees and a network of 7,500+ installers in almost every major market in the US. The first-of-its-kind enterprise has revolutionized the historically fragmented industry. Diverzify has built a network of brands that allows the enterprise to unify the optimal experts, services, and resources for every project, every time. By blending traditional craftsman service quality with advanced technologies and specialized training, Diverzify is establishing new measures of service and success for the industry.

Diverzify's family of brands includes:

APEX Group

CCS Floors

Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS)

DiverzifyPro

Epoxy S.I.

Floors by Beckers

Flooring Solutions

Kenny Floor Covering

Kiefer USA

Pavilion Floors

ProSpectra

RD Weis Companies

ReSource

Select Prefab Solutions (SPS)

Spectra Contract Flooring

Wholesale Floors

For more information about Diverzify, visit www.diverzify.com

ABOUT WHOLESALE FLOORS

Founded in 1979, Wholesale Floors, LLC (WF) began operating as a regional service provider and distributor of commercial flooring in the Phoenix Arizona market providing design and installation services for both institutional and corporate clients.

Since 1992, Wholesale Floors has grown organically from a small distributor and installation contractor to a full-service design and installation company. Through a company culture created and based upon client responsiveness and a commitment to excellence, Wholesale Floors has become the largest flooring company in the State of Arizona and is consistently ranked as one of the top ten commercial flooring contractors in the U.S. by both Floorcovering Weekly and Floor Focus Magazines with annual sales volume exceeding 50 million dollars.

For more information about Wholesale Floors, visit www.wholesalefloors.com

