Institutional asset management veterans join forces to form national boutique firm, Xroads Real Estate Advisors

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xroads Real Estate Advisors, a national full-service real estate asset management and advisory firm, launches this week, representing a new era for Crossroads Partners, the property management and brokerage group founded in 2006 by Michael Nortman.

Led by Principal and Chief Operating Officer Kirsten Bowersox, the company has added new partners David Camins and Adam Mizrachi and now boasts five million square feet of commercial real estate under management. Camins and Mizrachi brings three million square feet of Class A, core Central Business District (CBD) asset management assignments to the partnership, while the former Crossroads Partners contributes two million square feet of office, medical office, retail and industrial assignments.

Xroads will offer highly customized full-service asset management and advisory services including property management, agency leasing, capital markets strategies and back-office accounting services. With a legacy of both institutional and entrepreneurial experience, the firm will serve a mix of lender and owner clients, helping them to maximize value and minimize loss in today's highly unpredictable economic environment.

National Expansion, Institutional Quality

The joining of forces between David Camins and Adam Mizrachi with Michael Nortman and Kirsten Bowersox enables them to not only expand on the services but also the geography on a national scale. They also will have the ability to provide capital to select clients, properties and market opportunities through a separate fund vehicle led by the same team.

David Camins' experience includes roles as a Wall Street lender, asset manager and debt and equity advisor. His background gives him the ability to see issues from all sides of the table, on multiple property types, and collaborate at a local property level with local stakeholders across the nation.

"I really enjoy getting into the nuances of both the people involved within an asset as well as understanding the capital equation that tends to drive the outcome. We look forward to providing thoughtful and innovative solutions to our clients in each assignment. I value Xroads for its teamwork and collaborative spirit," Camins said. "As an independent shop, we have the ability to be nimble and not view the people we are collaborating with as a number or data point in a report. We pay attention to everyone, not just to companies with names that ring a bell, but focus on the people who we are respectfully working with to solve the new common goal in our industry right now, which is to recoup lost value."

Adam Mizrachi, entrepreneurial and globally connected investor, brings valuable relationships and extensive experience in technology, finance, and owning and operating large Class A office properties. Additionally, industry veteran Harvey Camins, who has formed and sold three property service ventures, also will serve as a principal and client advisor with Xroads Advisors.

Deep Leadership Experience and Expertise

Founded by Michael Nortman in 2006, Crossroads Partners and its third-party management platform were born out of the Great Recession.

"Crossroads was founded as a vertically integrated, institutional quality platform with a boutique culture. We are excited to partner with David and Adam to take the company to the next level," said Nortman.

Bowersox observed, "After growing Crossroads Partners over the past 10 years, I am excited to position Xroads Real Estate Advisors as an even stronger team that is fully equipped to help clients navigate the likely challenging years ahead."

Prior to joining Crossroads in 2013, Bowersox led the Other Real Estate Owned (REO) Group at MB Financial Bank (now a part of Fifth Third Bank) managing the disposition of more than $400 million of both legacy bank assets and assets covered under Loss Share Agreements with the FDIC. She spent more than 20 years as a commercial real estate banker and construction portfolio manager with both public and private institutions such as LaSalle Bank, GMAC Commercial Mortgage and Inland Mortgage Capital Corporation. In addition to her vast experience, Bowersox heads a talented team of property managers, brokers and accountants.

"Given the challenges many commercial asset classes, particularly office space, are facing, cross-disciplinary experience and a solutions-oriented mindset are key factors in recovering value for lenders and equity holders in real estate investments that are under water or approaching that status," Bowersox said.

"The addition of David and Adam to the leadership team already including Michael and myself adds a unique blend of sophistication and experience to our existing team," she added. "You will be hard-pressed to find another real estate group that has the collective skill set the Xroads leadership team offers, from workouts and dispositions to receiverships, institutional ownership, capital markets solutions and related services. We know how to use every available tool to recover value for owners and other stakeholders, even in the most complex and challenging scenarios."

