MATTEL, NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+ DEBUT TRAILER FOR MONSTER HIGH 2, THE SEQUEL TO THE LIVE-ACTION MUSICAL PREMIERING THURSDAY, OCT. 5

Movie will Introduce New Character Toralei, Feisty British Were-Cat

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today revealed the trailer and premiere date for Monster High 2, the sequel to the live-action movie musical based on the iconic Monster High franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures. Monster High 2 will be available to stream in the U.S. on Paramount+ Thursday, October 5, and premiere on Nickelodeon that same day at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), with encores every weekend in October as part of the Monster Movie Madness stunt. The movie will also premiere later in the month on Paramount+ in select international markets where the service is available, with other international territories premiere dates to be announced later this year.

Monster High 2 follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) and Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year—new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and an even bigger threat that could not only tear their friendship apart, but could change the world forever. The movie will also introduce new character Toralei (Salena Qureshi), a feisty British were-cat, back after a year abroad in Scaris, France.

Monster High 2 also stars: Case Walker (The Other Two) as Deuce Gorgon; Marci T. House (Day of the Dead) as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring (Firehouse Dog) as Clawdeen's dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura's dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) as Lagoona; Justin Derickson (When the Streetlights Go On) as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald (Honey Girls) as Ghoulia; Nasiv Sall (Descendants 2) as Abbey Bominable; Bonale Fambrini (Kevin Can Wait) as Ellis; Kyra Leroux (Riverdale) as Demi Boovais; and Ana Ortiz (Love, Victor) as Zamara Prue. Additional fan-favorite characters from the Monster High universe will also be seen throughout the movie.

The sequel follows the success of Monster High The Movie, which debuted on Oct. 6, 2022 and became the #1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ during its launch week. It reached more than 4M total viewers across its premiere weekend on linear (Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons and TeenNick). In Live +3, the linear simulcast posted impressive triple-digit increases, up more than +100% with Kids 6-11 and scored double-digit increases with total viewers (+45%).

The Monster High animated series will also return on Nickelodeon this fall. Mattel first introduced Monster High in 2010, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self, which is more relevant than ever. Today, Monster High is back with a reimagined set of fangtastic characters reflected in a new set of dolls, accessories, apparel, costumes and more, inspired by the original ghouls for a new generation that embraces what makes them unique and rallies people everywhere to express themselves.

Monster High 2 is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland (Monster High The Movie, The Real O'Neals, Malcolm in the Middle). Phil Breman, Vice President of Live Action Development at Mattel Television, Adam Bonnett (Descendants, Zombies, Masters of the Universe) and Fred Soulie serve as executive producers. Shawn Williamson (The Good Doctor) and Arielle Boisvert (Upload) from Brightlight Pictures also serve as executive producers with David Magee serving as producer. The sequel teleplay is written by Matt & Billy Eddy (Teen Beach, Invisible Sister, Zapped), with story by Todd Holland & Matt & Billy Eddy. Production on Monster High 2 for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, along with executive Linda Halder.

