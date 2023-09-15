NFL legend Jim McMahon launches marijuana brand Revenant in Illinois

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenant Holdings , a multi-state marijuana brand, proudly announces the highly anticipated launch of their MAC 9 brand during the Revenant Dispensary Launch Tour. This tour features a series of meet-and-greet events at select dispensaries from September 18th through September 20th, in partnership with Flora Arbor LLC, Revenant's exclusive manufacturer and distributor in Illinois.

Jim McMahon expressed his enthusiasm for the brand's Illinois launch, stating, "Revenant is more than just a brand; it's a lifeline. My NFL journey revealed the devastating toll opioids can take on both the body and the spirit. Cannabis, on the other hand, illuminated a different path, one of healing and hope. Having personally transitioned from 100 Percocets a month to using Mac 9 pre-rolls, I haven't touched an opioid since. Our mission with Revenant is to share this transformative path with the world, offering a natural alternative that prioritizes well-being because we've experienced the profound difference it can make."

Fans and cannabis enthusiasts can experience Revenant's Mac 9 flower, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges while meeting NFL legend Jim McMahon at select dispensaries during the Revenant Dispensary Launch Tour. The first 100 customers at each dispensary will receive a Mac-9 mini football, which they can have Jim sign.

Schedule for the Revenant Dispensary Launch Tour with Jim McMahon

Monday, September 18, 2023 o 10 am to 12 pm - EarthMed - 852 S

Westgate St, Addison, IL 60101 o 2 pm – 4 pm – RISE-1325 Armour Blvd,

Mundelein, IL 60060 o 6 pm to 8 pm – The Gas Station - 8131 S Cass Ave,

Darien, IL 60561





Tuesday, September 19, 2023 o 6 pm – 8 pm– Green Light Dispensary - 3331 Belvidere Rd, Park City, IL 60085





Wednesday, September 20, 2023 o 2 pm to 4 pm – Phili Dispensary - 1300 Locke Dr, Bourbonnais, IL 60914

Flora is identifying additional dispensary partners to showcase Revenant in Illinois with exclusive drops, initial product launches, and vendor days. Please email info@floracg.com for more information.

To schedule a remote segment from the store or an interview with Jim McMahon and Revenant executives, please contact Dom Bookman at dom@rev-mj.com

About Flora Arbor

Flora Arbor LLC was awarded a craft grow license by the Illinois Department of Agriculture in 2021 as a social equity applicant. Located in Elgin, Illinois in a state-of-the-art 51,000 sq ft. Cultivation and Manufacturing Facility. Flora cultivates, extracts, manufactures, packages and distributes cannabis products to retail dispensaries throughout the state of Illinois.

For more information visit Floraarbor.com

About Revenant Holdings

Revenant Holdings curates an impressive collection of leading cannabis brands to suit diverse consumer lifestyles, serving both seasoned cannabis connoisseurs and those venturing into the world of cannabis for the first time. Our mission is to provide humanity with an alternative to harmful pharmaceuticals and opioids with everyone's mental and physical well-being in mind.

Contact:

Chief Marketing Officer

Dom Bookman

Email: dom@rev-mj.com

