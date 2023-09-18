Drew University Leaps Into US News' Top 100 Schools

One of the largest jumps in the country puts Drew at 93 among liberal arts schools

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew University has skyrocketed in US News & World Report's 2024 college rankings. The publication bumped Drew up 17 spots to 93rd in the country among liberal arts colleges, one of the biggest jumps in the annual rankings.

"It's exciting to be recognized for all the great work we're doing here at Drew," said President Hilary L. Link, PhD. "It's a testament to the quality of our university, our faculty, students, programs, and people to see such a dramatic increase in these rankings."

The rankings are based on U.S. News' revamped methodology of 17 indicators of academic quality, putting greater weight on metrics like graduation and retention rates, undergraduate reputation, selectivity, and financial resources for students and faculty.

Drew improved notably in graduation rate performance, which compares undergraduate student graduation rates against the predicted rates; peer assessment, compiled based on surveys of provosts, deans, and administrators across the country; and Pell grant graduation rate, measuring graduation rates of students receiving need-based grants.

In addition to the overall ranking, Drew also improved 19 spots on US News' Top Performers on Social Mobility category, all the way to 10th in the country. The metric measures how well colleges advance social mobility by enrolling and graduating a significant number of Pell-eligible students. Drew stood out among local peers as the highest ranked school in New Jersey on both the overall list of national liberal arts colleges and the social mobility ranking, ahead of all other institutions in the state, both public and private.

"We just had an amazing undergraduate admissions cycle to welcome an impressive and diverse cohort of new first-year and transfer students to our community. Our mission specifically calls for offering a diverse community of learners a challenging and individualized education," said Link. "That mission is truly lived every day by providing life-changing opportunities to students of a wide variety of socioeconomic backgrounds."

Drew University, a Phi Beta Kappa liberal arts university, includes the College of Liberal Arts, the Drew Theological School and the Caspersen School of Graduate Studies. Drew is located on a beautiful wooded campus in Madison, New Jersey, a thriving small town close to New York City.

It has a total enrollment of more than 2,200 students and has 136 full-time faculty members, 96 percent of whom hold the terminal degree in their field. The Theological and Caspersen schools offer master's and doctoral degrees, and the College confers BA and BS degrees in 42 disciplines, 61 available minors, and offers 18 pre-professional programs, 19 dual-degree programs, and seven New York Semesters.

