EKA and BlueGrace Logistics to Deliver Integrated LTL Services to Supply Chain Customers

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry-leading provider of the People-First cloud-based integrated freight management platform, EKA Omni-TMS™, today announced a Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) partnership with BlueGrace Logistics, one of North America's top third-party logistics (3PL) providers. The collaboration will deliver cutting-edge EKA Freight Management and BlueGrace LTL Services to EKA broker and shippers customers beginning Q4 2023.

"EKA is excited to work with BlueGrace Logistics, a long-time player in the LTL space. Consistent with EKA's vision to deliver comprehensive plug-and-play freight management platform, this integration between EKA and BlueGrace will make it easy for Omni-TMS™ customers to ship their products by using LTL transportation mode and in a secure, efficient, reliable, and cost-effective manner," says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "This technology and business collaboration, melded with transportation management expertise and the next level of customer services will deliver unbeatable LTL freight services to EKA TMS customers."

"This partnership represents a strategic alignment of two industry leaders committed to revolutionizing freight management. EKA Solutions and BlueGrace will continue to work together to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of the supply chain, bringing connectivity and streamlined integrations for all stakeholders," said Bobby Harris, Founder and CEO of BlueGrace Logistics.

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational People-First cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers to deliver services. Also, EKA provides the Smart, Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. It empowers small and medium size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling hyper automation and the next level of customer and partner experience. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

About BlueGrace

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology in partnership with a large network of established carriers across the country., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com .

