KBR's H2ACT Hydrogen Technology Selected for the World's First Commercial Ammonia Cracking Unit by Hanwha Impact Corporation

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a license and engineering design contract by Hanwha Impact Corporation for the world's first commercial ammonia cracking unit using KBR's leading H2ACTSM technology in Daesan, Republic of Korea.

In this largest capacity ammonia cracking plant announced to date, clean hydrogen will serve a planned power plant in Daesan, paving the way for large-scale sustainable hydrogen utilization. Ammonia cracking, the process to convert transported ammonia back to hydrogen, is a key enabler to achieving the world's decarbonization target.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing and proprietary engineering design for the unit, which will be designed to deliver over 200 metric tons per day of clean hydrogen as fuel.

"We are honored to be selected by Hanwha for this flagship project, which will accelerate the realization of their decarbonization targets and play a vital role in Korea's national sustainability objectives," said Doug Kelly, President, Technology, KBR. "KBR's breakthrough ammonia cracking technology, H2ACT, delivers a reliable and holistic solution for large-scale, efficient, and sustainable hydrogen production."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology. Since 1943, KBR has licensed and designed more than 250 ammonia plants across the globe.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

