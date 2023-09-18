Wiz Khalifa Launches MISTERCAP'S, A Mushroom-Forward Wellness Brand

MISTERCAP'S is bringing consumers organic grow-your-own mushroom kits that aim to recreate the forest floor

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MISTERCAP'S , a new wellness company founded by multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist, Wiz Khalifa, officially announced its launch as a mushroom-forward brand promoting healthy living via natural organic mushrooms. The brand's mission is to increase interest in the health benefits of mushrooms by creating more ways for people to incorporate them into their lives, nutrition and wellbeing.

MISTERCAP'S is a mushroom-forward, wellness brand founded by Wiz Khalifa to promote healthy living via natural organic mushrooms. (PRNewswire)

Moving up the ladder in the culinary space, mushrooms are known as a superfood to many in the industry due to them being an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. MISTERCAP'S is taking this a step further with the launch of its at-home grow kits, allowing consumers to experience the entire life cycle of a mushroom from mycelium to meal. The brand combines unique artistry and playful branding for a fun and educational multi-week culinary journey that will stimulate the senses and satisfy the palate. The brand name is also inspired by Wiz's nickname amongst Taylor Gang, Mistercap.

"People love growing their own food," said Khalifa. "People know so little about Mushrooms, so my goal with MISTERCAP'S is to showcase its positive benefits, and bring them to a wider audience."

MISTERCAP'S is launching exclusively online with three products: the Oyster Grow Kit , Shiitake Grow Kit , and Lion's Mane Grow Kit , which are all organic, affordable, and eco-friendly, creating a farm-to-table feel for consumers. Not only will these kits produce mushrooms packed with flavor, but each species has functional and nutritional benefits, which may result in improving energy levels and brain function, reducing inflammation, and supporting the immune system. The brand is also proud to be one of the only manufacturers in North America that sources and grows everything locally.

"We were inspired by Wiz's interest in culinary mushrooms and the benefits they provide," said Philippe Chetrit, General Manager of MISTERCAP'S. "Our branding was purposefully designed to make mushrooms more approachable. The kits provide a fun and friendly way to introduce mushrooms into our customers' lives, allowing them to discover the beauty of such an amazing process."

Two percent of all proceeds will go to the Fungi Foundation , a global organization dedicated to studying and conserving fungi. MISTERCAP'S support will directly impact the Foundation's Fungi Education Curriculum, which is the world's first curriculum designed to introduce the study of mycology into middle and high schools.

MISTERCAP'S kits are now available online for shipping across the U.S. for $27.95. Visit mistercap.com and follow on Instagram @mistercap .

About MISTERCAP'S

MISTERCAP'S is a mushroom-forward, wellness brand founded by Wiz Khalifa to promote healthy living via natural organic mushrooms. In partnership with Red Light Holland, exotic mushroom farmers in North America and Europe, MISTERCAP'S grow-your-own mushroom kits allow consumers to experience the entire life cycle of a mushroom, from mycelium to meal, right in their own homes. The brand puts emphasis on offering the freshest, home grown mushrooms that are sourced locally and packed with flavor, as well as nutritional and functional benefits. To learn more, please visit http://www.mistercap.com.







