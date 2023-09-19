7-Eleven, Inc. Unveils Nine College Football Stars Joining This Season's Cleat Crew™

Cleats designed by the standout athletes to be auctioned off weekly throughout the 2023 college football season in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 7-Eleven, Inc. revealed its roster of nine college football athletes joining its first-ever Cleat Crew program, which brings together stars from top-ranked college football programs across the country to raise funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The athletes will team up with renowned bespoke luxury designer The Shoe Surgeon to put their mark on individual pairs of custom cleats that fans can win through weekly auctions that coincide with some of the most anticipated games of the season. Proceeds from each sale will directly benefit longtime partner of the 7-Eleven family of brands, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Beginning September 21, a new cleat will be revealed on 7-Eleven's (@7eleven) Instagram page each Thursday. Bidding will open the next day (Friday) at 8:00 a.m. EST on CleatCrew.7Collection.com and remain open until the following Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EST. The first auction will kick off this Friday, September 22 with quarterback Bo Nix.

"I'm grateful to be able to support PeaceHealth Sacred Heart and give back to the community here in Eugene," said Bo Nix. "I can't wait for fans to see what I've been cooking up with The Shoe Surgeon. I think we've come up with a design that honors the cause in a unique way."

More top players in the Cleat Crew include powerhouse wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. and dynamic quarterback Quinn Ewers.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to collaborate with 7-Eleven, Speedway and The Shoe Surgeon to create something awesome for fans, while also doing good in the community," said Marvin Harrison, Jr. "Spreading happiness on and off the field is what football is all about and I'm looking forward to supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals."

"It's inspiring to watch this next generation of role models get fired up for service – and we are proud to support these young athletes as they give back to their communities." said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven's Executive Vice President, Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "At 7-Eleven and Speedway, we are always looking for ways to spark more awesome in our brand fans' days, whether that's through exciting collabs, giving back to the community, or providing the snacks they need to host the ultimate tailgate."

The full auction schedule** is as follows:

Even fans who don't place the winning bid will have the chance to receive their own pair of kicks. 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members who shop in-store or via 7NOW® Delivery will be entered to win a pair of limited-edition sneakers designed by The Shoe Surgeon. Two grand prize winners will have the opportunity to design their own pair of custom kicks and hundreds of other winners will receive a pair of limited-edition sneakers inspired by the retailer.*** 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards customers can also score 7 extra entries by purchasing participating game day snacks and beverages.

