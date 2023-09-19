Blue Matter Hires New Partner, Howard Brock, Expanding Capabilities in Organizational Strategy, Design and Effectiveness

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter is pleased to announce that it has hired Howard Brock as a Partner in its New York office. Howard officially joined the firm on August 14 and will play a key leadership role enhancing its capabilities in organizational strategy, design, and effectiveness.

Howard brings a highly robust consulting background to his new role at Blue Matter and has been serving clients for 27 years (with nearly 20 of those years focused on the biopharmaceutical industry). His experience includes a range of consulting and leadership roles at Syneos Health, ZS Associates, McKinsey & Company, and IBM.

The leadership team at Blue Matter has known Howard for many years, and is very familiar with his impressive experience, expertise, and high levels of client service. George Schmidt, Managing Partner at Blue Matter, said, "In a previous role, I worked with Howard for nearly 10 years. The quality of his work was fantastic and our clients really enjoyed working with him. We're very excited to have him on the team."

Howard added, "It's great to be joining the Blue Matter team, reconnecting with former colleagues, and building relationships with so many new colleagues. I'm looking forward to helping boost our already formidable capabilities in organizational strategy and effectiveness."

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter ( www.bluematterconsulting.com ) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio, and organization levels with a focus on corporate and product strategy in complex markets, as well as organizational effectiveness.

