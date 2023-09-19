Disruptive Innovation at DPHARM: WCG Deploys AI to Deliver Efficient, Safe, and Impactful Clinical Research

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, will share how to safely use artificial intelligence to advance clinical trials, as presented by Paul Mancinellli, PhD, WCG's Chief Technology Officer, at the 13th annual DPHARM conference taking place in Boston, MA, September 20 – 22, 2023.

Dr. Mancinelli's presentation, titled "Deploying AI Across the Clinical Trial Life Cycle to Deliver Efficient, Safe and Impactful Clinical Research," will cover case examples that highlight the impact of machine learning and large language models while exploring an interoperable platform that drives efficiency and safety in clinical trial operations. He will educate on the use of machine learning to mitigate trial risks, reduce costs, and detect anomalies systematically, and how AI tools may be able to assist with legal and regulatory compliance.

"The plug and play nature of today's AI ecosystem provides immediate opportunities to improve safety and efficacy in clinical trials," remarked Dr. Mancinelli. "I am thrilled to share my expertise with the DPHARM community, separating AI fact from fiction and digging into how all of us can make a measurable impact across the industry with the use of AI."

"Our mission of accelerating clinical research, together, transcends our WCG clients," added Chief Executive Officer Sam Srivastava. "When we can share our knowledge with the DPHARM community, we help everyone improve the state of our industry for patients around the world. Together, we can be the innovative disruptors we're striving to be and make a difference in improving global health."

For more information, visit the WCG team at booth #53 at DPHARM, September 20 - 22, in Boston, MA.

