Michelle Obama, Chris Paul, Liza Koshy and More Call on Americans to Register to Vote Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on National Voter Registration Day, When We All Vote released a video message from When We All Vote Co-Chairs Michelle Obama, Chris Paul, Liza Koshy and Bretman Rock calling on Americans to get registered and ready to vote ahead of local and state elections happening this year and the 2024 presidential election. In the video, When We All Vote's Co-Chairs ask viewers to celebrate National Voter Registration Day by checking their voter registration status at weall.vote/check and ensuring their communities do the same.

This week, When We All Vote volunteers and partners are joining in to register voters in their communities. Volunteers across the country are hosting voter registration events as a part of the organization's National Voter Registration Week of Action. Partners supporting voter registration efforts this week include: Change.org, Tumblr, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., NExT Philadelphia, League of Women Voters of Philadelphia, Top Ladies of Distinction Baltimore, North Alabama Votes and more.

In celebration of National Voter Registration Day, When We All Vote is calling on people to:

Register to vote or check their voter registration status at weall.vote/check (it only takes a few minutes). at(it only takes a few minutes).

Build their #VotingSquad by texting or DMing three friends and family members and asking them to check their voter registration status too.

Volunteer in their community by signing up here . by signing up

In 2023, voters in Mississippi, Kentucky, and Louisiana are all electing governors; voters in Columbus, Savannah, Durham and more are electing mayors; and in Virginia, all 40 seats in the Senate and all 100 seats in the House are up for election. Despite the important local elections happening across the country, in years like this one, turnout can be extremely low. This National Voter Registration Day, and throughout the Week of Action, When We All Vote is committed to reaching eligible voters and ensuring they are ready to make their voices heard in each and every election.

Watch When We All Vote's full video message here . A full transcript of the video is included below.

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson. When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). Learn more here.

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America. Civic Nation shifts culture, systems, and policy by bringing together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders and influencers to tackle some of our nation's most pressing social challenges. Civic Nation is home to seven national initiatives and campaigns: ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, Change Collective, It's On Us, Online for All, SAVE On Student Debt, We The Action, and When We All Vote. Learn more here .

