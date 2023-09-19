NightDragon, CyberKnight Partner to Continue Bringing Leading Cyber Innovation to Middle East, Turkey and Africa

CyberKnight will help NightDragon's portfolio companies bring their innovations to customers and partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy (CSSP) investment and advisory firm, today announced a new strategic partnership with CyberKnight Technologies, the Middle East's fastest-growing cybersecurity Value-Added Distributor (VAD) focusing on zero trust security, to continue the international expansion capabilities of its portfolio companies and bring the latest CSSP innovations to customers in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa (META) and other regions.

NightDragon Logo (PRNewsfoto/NightDragon) (PRNewswire)

CyberKnight has rapidly grown into the largest pure-play cybersecurity VAD in the Middle East in just under four years. Through its strategic partner channel, it helps more than 500 enterprise and government customers implement leading solutions to simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, as well as implement regulatory compliance, zero trust practices, critical infrastructure protection, artificial intelligence (AI), threat intelligence, and more.

Through this partnership, NightDragon's portfolio will get access to CyberKnight's many customers in the region across banking, finance, telco, energy, government, and other sectors. Additionally, they will get access to more than 80 strategic partners and more than 400 channel partners across the region to further expand go-to-market capabilities internationally and deliver the latest innovations for mitigating risk from rising cyber threats around the world.

"NightDragon continues to align ourselves with leading partners around the world, such as CyberKnight, who can help drive new growth and go-to-market opportunities for our portfolio and bring their innovative CSSP solutions to customers that need them in the Middle East and around the world," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO, NightDragon. "We look forward to partnering closely with the CyberKnight team to advance a shared mission to secure our world for tomorrow and increase public-private partnerships globally."

NightDragon companies will receive elevated levels of technical, sales, and business development support to ensure the successful roll-out of programs between the two organizations, including certifications and training for CyberKnight and channel partners as well as comprehensive pre- and post-sales services. CyberKnight will additionally support NightDragon portfolio companies to build robust global partner ecosystems through program consulting and access to its extensive reseller base of partners in the region. Finally, the companies will benefit from joint marketing activities and other efforts that will drive higher awareness, pipeline generation, and increased market penetration in the region.

Meanwhile, CyberKnight will benefit from privileged access to NightDragon companies to ensure increased access to their innovative technologies. Additionally, the partnership builds on an existing partnership with Macnica, a $10 billion global value-added distributor and solution provider, who is also a pre-existing NightDragon Master Service Agreement (MSA) partner and who recently announced its intent to acquire CyberKnight, as well as a shared commitment to increasing diversity and cyber talent efforts on a global scale.

"CyberKnight has a strong reputation for providing the most advanced, bleeding-edge technologies and cybersecurity solutions to our customers. We look forward to working closely with NightDragon and its portfolio companies as an innovation gateway to some of the latest technologies ready to break from the U.S. or other markets into the Middle East, Turkey and Africa and together have a profound effect on reducing cyber risk in region and around the world," said Avinash Advani, CEO and Founder, CyberKnight.

CyberKnight is the latest partnership added to the roster of Master Service Agreements as part of NightDragon's NightScale platform, which provides a platform for growth to accelerate the go-to-market, talent, government services and marketing efforts of NightDragon portfolio companies. It is complementary to other preexisting NightDragon partnerships, including the recently announced Jones Group partnership, which provides strategic advisory in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

"Immuta is proud to work with a leading venture firm like NightDragon, who continues to forge innovative partnerships with prominent VADs and go-to-market organizations like CyberKnight that can help us bring our market leading data access and security solutions to customers that need them in into critical regions like the Middle East, Turkey and Africa," said Scott Fuselier, Chief Revenue Officer at Immuta, a NightDragon portfolio company.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Kuranda Vallone

sarah@nightdragon.com

About CyberKnight

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD), headquartered in Dubai, covering the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa with on-the-ground presence in all key markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, to help security teams at enterprise and government customers fortify breach detection, accelerate incident response & remediation, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

Media Contact:

Olesya Pavlova

olesya.pavlova@cyberknight.tech

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NightDragon