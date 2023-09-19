The Women Presidents Organization and Women Elevating Women Recognize Exceptional Diverse Business Owners in Annual Awards

Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking announced in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), in partnership with Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.), is proud to announce the honorees of the 2023 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. Twenty-four women with diverse backgrounds were recognized for their outstanding professional achievements and exemplary community service. The awards dinner and ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, at The Minneapolis Club in Minneapolis, MN.

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a dynamic and diverse collective of women business leaders around the world who share insight in groups facilitated to drive game-changing experiences. (PRNewsfoto/Women Presidents Organization) (PRNewswire)

Twenty-four women CEOs, founders, and presidents honored at the Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards

"We celebrate not only the phenomenal success of these twenty-four outstanding women but also their unwavering commitment to empowering others and lifting local communities. The Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements and the profound difference made through their dedication to service. Together, we honor each woman's legacy of excellence and community upliftment," said Camille Burns, CEO of the WPO.

"The collaboration between our team, WPO, and JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking aims to highlight and celebrate the exceptional achievements of women of color entrepreneurs in North America, for their remarkable successes and community contributions. Together, we champion a future where every achievement is celebrated. Keep Elevating!" said Betty Hines, Founder and CEO of Women Elevating Women.

The following women were honored during the September 19th ceremony:

Ayeshah Abuelhiga, MDBC LLC dba Mason Dixie Foods ( Baltimore, MD )

Marlene Andersch , rockITdata ( Raleigh, NC )

Tamala Austin , J.I.V.E. Juice Company ( Humble, TX )

Nooshin Behroyan, Paxon Energy & Infrastructure ( Oakland, CA )

Miko Branch, Miss Jessie's , LLC ( Ft. Lauderdale, FL )

Soyini Chan Shue , Overwatch Services LLC, dba City Safe Partners Security ( NYC , NY)

Carolyn Chism Hardy , Chism Hardy Investments LLC ( Memphis, TN )

Erica Dobbs , Dobbs Defense Solutions ( Bowie, MD )

Nancy Galvan , Unica Enterprises LLC ( Dallas, TX )

Seena Hodges , The Woke Coach ( St. Paul, MN )

Roz Huang , Athena Music and Wellness Therapy, Inc. ( Atlanta, GA )

Priti Jain , Nao Medical ( Roslyn Heights, NY )

Olga Luz Lopez , CIMA Logistics LLC ( Irving, TX )

Christine Maddela , Storyville RD, LLC ( Las Vegas, NV )

Tonia Morris , Simply HR, Inc. ( Atlanta, GA )

Tiffany Newhouse , Newhouse Project Consulting ( Fairfield, CA )

Maria Palacio , Progeny Coffee ( Palo Alto, CA )

Hetal Parikh , Rangam ( Somerset, NJ )

LuzElena Rivers , Amera Solutions ( Houston, TX )

Wanda Rogers , Construction Service Workers ( San Diego, CA )

Jade Simmons , Jade Media Global LLC ( Houston, TX )

Robin S. Thorne , CTI Environmental, Inc. ( Long Beach, CA )

Chaitra Vedullapalli , Women in Cloud ( Sammamish, WA )

Chelsea C. Williams , Reimagine Talent Co. ( Raleigh, NC )

"The business owners we celebrate today are essential contributors to our economy, creating jobs and bringing unique, and oftentimes critically necessary, products and services to local communities," said Thelma Ferguson, Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Commercial Banking Vice Chair at JPMorgan Chase. "We are proud to join WPO and W.E.W to celebrate this year's honorees and remain committed to recognizing and empowering women of all backgrounds, including those historically underserved, as they build new businesses and achieve their dreams."

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

ABOUT WOMEN ELEVATING WOMEN (W.E.W.)

Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) is a global organization, encompassing diverse ethnicities, and cultures dedicated to supporting female business owners and entrepreneurs around the world. Since its inception in March 2018, W.E.W. has been a pillar for women aiming to expand their businesses from the six-figure bracket to multi-million revenues, marking five years of business excellence. Rooted in the success stories of seasoned Women Entrepreneurs and Executives, W.E.W. derives its strength from the five foundational pillars: Connect, Collaborate, Communicate, Courage and Cultivate. These tenets drive W.E.W.'s holistic approach to business advancement.

Under the leadership of its founder, Betty Hines, and with insights from its esteemed Advisory Council and Advisors, W.E.W. fosters a nurturing ecosystem focused on education, access to resources, opportunities and information, industry best practices, and collaborative partnerships. This forms the foundation for its member community, referred to as the W.E.W. CREWS. W.E.W. values its strategic alliance with the Women Presidents Organization, serving as a conduit for W.E.W. members to achieve further growth with this esteemed network. Visit wewcrew.com to learn more.

Contact:

Giana Dominguez

Communications Coordinator, WPO

Giana@women-presidents.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Women Presidents Organization