BMO Capital Markets Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group, Dan Barclay, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Capital Markets, Levent Kahraman, Co-Head of BMO Global Markets, along with Camilla Sutton, Managing Director & Head of BMO Equity Research Canada & UK and BMO colleagues joined Rizwan Awan, Head of TMX Markets, Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the 19th annual BMO Equity Through Education trading day.

Each year, BMO donates all North American and European institutional equity commissions from one day of trading to select charitable organizations helping diverse, bright, deserving students in support of their post-secondary educational ambitions. Since inception, almost C$30 million has been donated to help over 5,000 students achieve their potential through scholarships, bursaries, mentoring and leadership development.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange