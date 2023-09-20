The Dermatology Specialists Expands Multi-State with Acquisition of Delaware Valley Dermatology

NEW YORK , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dermatology Specialists, the largest dermatology group in New York City, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Delaware Valley Dermatology. This strategic move reinforces The Dermatology Specialists' commitment to accessible and comprehensive skincare with expansion into their second state.

Led by Dr. Michael Saruk, MD, FAAD, Delaware Valley Dermatology has been providing excellent dermatologic care for over two decades. Dr. Saruk's expertise and board certifications in dermatology and dermatopathology, along with his role as a clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania, highlight his dedication to advancing dermatological education.

Dr. Saruk expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Uniting with The Dermatology Specialists is a natural progression. Our shared belief in accessible, high-quality care aligns perfectly. This partnership empowers us to expand our impact in Delaware, where I will serve as Regional Medical Director."

Dr. Bobby Buka MD, JD, Co-Founder and CEO of The Dermatology Specialists, said, "We are pleased to welcome Delaware Valley Dermatology. Our shared values of accessible, high-quality care make this a great fit. Dr. Saruk's reputation and expertise make him an ideal partner for continued growth throughout the State of Delaware."

This acquisition marks a significant step for both The Dermatology Specialists and Delaware Valley Dermatology. Together, they aim to redefine dermatological care in the Delaware Valley Area, by offering accessible dermatological care to all.

