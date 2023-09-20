Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - September 20, 2023 – Sydney, Australia
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSXV: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting held on Wednesday, September 19, 2023, at 4pm (Eastern Time) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (the "Meeting").
All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular, dated August 11, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.
A total of 50,076,171 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 45.05% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.
As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions and the proxies as set out at Appendix 1.
A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+ under Patriot's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate1 of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 (at a cut-off of 0.40% Li2O) and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.
1 Mineral resources are not minerals reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The effective date of the mineral resource estimate is June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23‑190) and base case cut-off grade 0.40% Li2O.
This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors,
"BLAIR WAY"
Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director
No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on July 31, 2023. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Resolution
Resolution
Number of votes cast in Meeting
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
For
Against
Withheld/Abstain
For
Against
Withheld/Abstain
Discretion
1a Election of Director -
Kenneth Brinsden
Pass
45,643,883
98.913%
N/A
501,413
1.087%
45,643,883
98.913%
N/A
501,413
1.087%
--
1b Election of Director -
D. Blair Way
Pass
44,663,123
96.788%
N/A
1,482,173
3.212%
44,663,123
96.788%
N/A
1,482,173
3.212%
--
1c Election of Director -
Brian Jennings
Pass
40,403,804
87.558%
N/A
5,741,491
12.442%
40,403,804
87.558%
N/A
5,741,491
12.442%
--
1d Election of Director -
Mélissa Desrochers
Pass
45,007,149
97.534%
N/A
1,138,147
2.466%
45,007,149
97.534%
N/A
1,138,147
2.466%
--
1e Election of Director -
Pierre Boivin
Pass
45,001,275
97.521%
N/A
1,144,021
2.479%
45,001,275
97.521%
N/A
1,144,021
2.479%
--
2. Appointment of Auditor
Pass
49,740,048
99.329%
N/A
336,123
0.671%
49,740,048
99.329%
N/A
336,123
0.671%
--
3. Approval of the
Pass
35,812,285
77.616%
10,324,213
22.376%
3,796
0.008%
35,812,285
77.616%
10,324,213
22.376%
3,796
0.008%
--
4. Approval of the
Pass
34,393,983
76.906%
10,324,213
23.085%
3,796
0.008%
34,393,983
76.906%
10,324,213
23.085%
3,796
0.008%
--
5. Ratification of previous
Pass
43,251,043
98.709%
563,089
1.285%
2,775
0.006%
43,251,043
98.709%
563,089
1.285%
2,775
0.006%
--
5. Ratification of previous
Pass
37,650,413
98.519%
563,089
1.473%
2,775
0.007%
37,650,413
98.519%
563,089
1.473%
2,775
0.007%
--
6. Ratification of previous
Placement
Pass
42,099,964
91.233%
4,042,686
8.761%
2,646
0.006%
42,099,964
91.233%
4,042,686
8.761%
2,646
0.006%
--
6. Ratification of previous
Pass
34,971,623
89.632%
4,042,686
10.361%
2,646
0.007%
34,971,623
89.632%
4,042,686
10.361%
2,646
0.007%
--
Appendix 1: The following information is provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and shows the number of proxy votes received prior to the Meeting. The Company notes that no additional votes were cast directly in the Meeting.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc