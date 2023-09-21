The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Founder, Taraji P. Henson Announce "Joy Joints!" A National Campaign to Reignite Community, Connection, Joy and Mental Wellness

In recognition of World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10), and to address the Surgeon General's "epidemic of loneliness and isolation" warning, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation launches a month-long celebration of joy and unity, aiming to achieve a collective 100,000 hours of joy while raising funds for free mental health services.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) is thrilled to announce the nationwide launch of "BLHF Joy Joints!" This transformative initiative is designed to rekindle the spirit of historic Juke Joints from the early 1900s, creating spaces for people to gather and celebrate with a focus on healing, connection, and joy. In commemoration of World Mental Health Day on October 10, BLHF is spearheading a month-long celebration dedicated to countering loneliness, reigniting connections, and uplifting joy across the nation. The Foundation's ambitious goal is to collectively amass 100,000 hours of joy, underscoring its unwavering commitment to dispelling the stigma surrounding mental health, all while spreading joy.

Taraji P. Henson's BLHF "Joy Joints!" National Campaign Will Reignite Community, Connection, Joy and Mental Wellness.

BLHF extends a warm invitation to the community to participate in this movement, fostering unity, understanding, and empathy while raising essential funds to offer free mental health services to the Black community. Participants are encouraged to craft their own Joy Joints, ranging from invigorating wellness walks and lively karaoke sessions to friendly card games, engaging book clubs, adventurous biking, music, potlucks, and even corporations can even add a 'Joy Joint' to meetings and conferences, whatever brings them joy. The Joy Joints Campaign is intentionally designed to reignite the profound power of community and connection.

The U.S. Surgeon General has highlighted the under appreciated public health crisis of loneliness and isolation, which has adversely affected individual and societal health. Taraji P. Henson, Founder of BLHF, states, "Loneliness and isolation may cast a shadow, but when we come together, we ignite the light of joy that dispels the darkness, just as we have for many years in the past. It's in our unity that we find the power to combat isolation and celebrate the beauty of human connection."

BLHF is dedicated to elevating joy in people's lives and inspiring the community to create space

s

in their lives that not only celebrate joy but also foster meaningful and enduring connections.

Tracie Jade Jenkins, Executive Director of BLHF, emphasizes

,

"The Joy Joints campaign is a catalyst for more than just October's events; it's about reigniting connections, evoking joy, erasing stigmas, and nurturing profound and enduring conversations. Joy is mental health. We invite everyone to join us in this movement and be part of the change we wish to see in the world"

Proudly supported by partners and sponsors such as BET, kate spade new york (all stores in North America and globally), Ailey Extension, and Thrive Global.

To mark the culmination of this initiative, BLHF will host its spectacular BET sponsored grand finale, "BoBo's Joy Joint." BoBo is the affectionate nickname given to Taraji's father, Boris L. Henson. This will be a private event held in the heart of Washington, D.C. on October 30.



For more information about the Joy Joints campaign and how to get involved, visit https://borislhensonfoundation.org or follow BLHF on social media using the hashtag #BLHFJoyJoints.

About the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF):

Founded in 2018, BLHF has built its reputation on providing trusted referrals and demonstrating a deep understanding of the population health of communities of Color. Through timely and relevant programming and awareness campaigns, BLHF encourages mental wellness, raises awareness of the stigma and the use of stigmatizing language when referring to mental illness, and provides mental health resources to the Black community.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is charting a new course that encourages Black individuals to own their history, heritage, and collective wounds in empowering, empathic, and transformative ways and help our communities to believe in joy over everything.

For more information, visit https://borislhensonfoundation.org/.

