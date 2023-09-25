FENIX® Innovative Materials Expands Portfolio with Six New Colors

The new colors come as part of the brand's 10th anniversary celebration

CINCINNATI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the brand's 10th anniversary, FENIX® Innovative Materials is now available in six new colors inspired by natural and man-made sights from around the world. Designed in Italy and available in North America exclusively through Formica Corporation, the extremely matte and soft-to-the-touch surface has fast become a staple material in design portfolios.

"When FENIX® was first released in 2013, the line was created to be a foundation of timeless and highly usable essentials," said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. "As love for the material has grown and people have found new ways to use it, these new color additions bring new depth to the portfolio, allowing designers to be more playful and creative with FENIX® than ever before."

The new colors include:

Giallo Evora : A delicate yellow inspired by the architecture of Evora, Portugal .

Verde Katami : A soft green with tones of gray channeling the colors of the peaks of Kitami in the Hokkaido region of Japan .

Blu Shaba : Capturing the colors of Chrysocolla, a malachite from the Shaba region of Congo , this deep blue blends with nuanced shades of green.

Viola Orissa : Inspired by the Indian region said to be the birthplace of eggplant, this deep purple adds a matte twist to the vegetable's signature hue.

Grigio Aragona : A bridge between the collection's existing browns and grays, this new shade was inspired by Sicily's mud volcanos in the Macalube di Aragona nature reserve.

Rosso Namib: A warm brick red evoking imagery of the red desert of Namibia .

With an extremely opaque and soft-touch surface, FENIX® is a designer favorite across both commercial and residential settings, including retail, education, office, kitchen and bath, and furniture design. The surface can be used for both vertical and horizontal applications, adding moments of sleek elegance to any space. FENIX® also has anti-fingerprint properties and the ability to use thermal healing for superficial micro-scratches.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

