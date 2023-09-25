S&P Global Commodity Insights Launches Platts Connect for Energy and Commodity Markets

Platts Connect combines world-class benchmarks, data and insights with increased personalization and advanced technology

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights today announced the launch of Platts Connect, a new web-based content application that combines the company's world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights in a single, customizable interface for professionals in the energy and commodities markets.

The launch of Platts Connect further demonstrates the benefits and strengths of the 2022 merger between S&P Global and IHS Markit and integrates the companies' energy and commodities content and data previously available via different platforms, including Platts Dimensions Pro and Connect.

As energy and commodities markets become more complex and connected, customers are placing an increased emphasis on the importance of accessing the right data and insights at the right time and in a single, user-friendly application.

The launch of Platts Connect is designed to meet this demand, offering a more efficient workflow and technology capable of evolving to meet future needs. Platts Connect provides customers with a single-entry point to a wealth of energy and commodity-related content, including more than 15,000 daily price assessments, as well as breaking news, research, fundamental data, forecasts, and customizable data analytics tools all accessed via an easy-to-use navigation menu.

Platts Connect features a configurable homepage enabling users to create favorites, alerts, and report libraries, saving time, and ensuring the right data and insights are available with one click. The tailorable workspace provides further end-user personalization with predefined templates and widgets. And in an increasingly mobile and hybrid work environment, Platts Connect offers users the ability to stay connected to market developments when it matters the most, with real-time alerts available via the web, mobile and wearable devices.

"With the launch of Platts Connect we have reimagined how we bring together our world-leading content to unlock more value for our customers," said Saugata Saha, President, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Platts Connect reflects the way our customers want to work with our data and content, providing them with a more efficient workflow and a seamless, modern, and user-friendly experience that will grow and evolve to meet their future needs."

"Today's launch offers our customers more integrated data and insights for the global commodity markets," said Stan Guzik, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Customer Applications at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "We are excited about our future roadmap of enhancements for Platts Connect, which will focus on the application of cutting-edge technology, such as high-performance computing for analytics on big data, and the integration of generative AI to allow our customers to further interrogate our content in real-time and gain additional insight to aid better decision making."

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including the most significant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).

