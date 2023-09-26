Corolla Cross Hybrid Brings the Bold Style of Nightshade to the Lineup

Unique Features Include 18-in. Gloss Black Wheels, Black & Red Seating, and More

Available in Jet Black or Ultra Sporty Two-Tone Color Choices

Exclusive Standard Accessories Like Roof Rack and Carpet Floor Mats

Corolla Cross Hybrid SE and XSE Models Get Updated Wireless Charger

Fifth Generation Hybrid System and All-Wheel Drive Standard with 196 Net System Horsepower and Manufacturer-Estimated 42 Combined MPG

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Corolla Cross is adding even more style to the lineup with a Nightshade Special Edition for 2024. Available exclusively on the Corolla Cross Hybrid, and based on the SE grade, the Nightshade Edition brings a distinctive look to the already feature-packed entry SUV. Featuring 18-inch gloss black sport alloy wheels, black and red fabric trimmed interior with red accent stitching, and black accented head and tail lamps, it's a low-key cool Corolla Cross with unique style.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Adds Blackout Beauty with Nightshade Edition (PRNewswire)

Built on the SE grade, additional details on the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade include blacked-out badges, black outside door handles and mirrors, and an integrated rear lip spoiler. The finishing touch to the model's exterior are three chic paint options, a stealthy Jet Black, Barcelona Red with Jet Black Roof, or Celestite Gray with Jet Black Roof. It is also equipped with standard accessories that are ready for life-on-the-go – like a roof rack for extra storage, wireless charging, frameless HomeLink Rearview Mirror, and standard carpet floormats.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade joins the S, SE, and XSE grades for model year 2024. With three sport grades to choose from, drivers can find a Corolla Cross Hybrid that fits their budget and style. For model year 2024 the SE and XSE both receive an update to their wireless charger. The 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid, along with the gas model that launched in 2021, is assembled in the U.S. at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid Nightshade Edition and the rest of the Corolla Cross Hybrid lineup is expected to arrive at Toyota Dealerships this winter.

Tuned to Perform Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System

Available exclusively with Electronic On Demand All-Wheel Drive (e-AWD), the Corolla Cross Hybrid maximizes the inherent potential of its high-strength TNGA-C platform, enabling the model to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride and outstanding spaciousness. What's more, the surprising cargo capacity gives it the versatility to accommodate life's adventures.

With the Fifth Generation Toyota Hybrid System under the hood, coupled with the e-AWD system, the Corolla Cross Hybrid offers both power and fuel-economy. With 196 net system horsepower and an 8.0 second 0-60 time, the Corolla Cross Hybrid is fun to drive while having an impressive manufacturer-estimated 42 combined miles per gallon for all grades. Its Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT) also helps maximize fuel economy.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid is sporty in nature, representing the perfect complement to the gas-powered model. From an engineering perspective, it offers an approachable exterior as well as a higher line-of-sight thanks to the TNGA-C platform. The model also puts the "U" in SUV, with 21.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space with rear seats up, 1,500 pounds of towing capacity, and 8-inches of ground clearance. Its ride is supported by a sport-tuned double-wishbone multi-link rear suspension with coil springs, trailing arms, stabilizer bar and hydraulic shock absorbers, for a capable yet comfortable ride.

Distinctive Appeal Across the Grades

The 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid is available in three grades: S, SE and XSE. The three Sport grades offer eye-catching details that set it apart from its gas sibling, such as unique front and rear styling. The S and SE grades come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen, a sport-tuned suspension, LED head and tail lamps and smart key access. The XSE adds available two-toned paint and available 18-inch alloy wheels.

The SE grade adds privacy glass, roof rails and paddle shifters as well as standard Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). When moving up to the XSE grade, the Corolla Cross Hybrid's sportiest offering builds on the features of the SE and gains standard 18-inch Alloy wheels, premium LED head lamps, taillamps and fog lamps, SofTex®-trimmed seats with the addition of heated front seats and a power driver's seat.

For exterior color options, the 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid SE and XSE grades will be available in four two-tone combinations: Sonic Silver with Jet Black Roof, Barcelona Red Metallic with Jet Black Roof, Blue Crush Metallic with Jet Black Roof and Acidic Blast with Jet Black Roof. Additionally, Corolla Cross Hybrid will be available in:

Wind Chill Pearl ( $425 extra-color cost)

Sonic Silver Metallic

Jet Black

Barcelona Red Metallic

Celestite

Blue Crush Metallic

Inside, Corolla Cross' spacious interior offers many of the same desirable features offered in its sedan and hatchback siblings. In higher grades, the model can be outfitted with a power moonroof, as well as either single- or dual-zone automatic climate control, with all grades featuring standard heating and air conditioning vents for rear seat passengers.

The 2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid is offered in the following interior color options:

S: Fabric-trimmed seats in Black/Gray

SE: Fabric-trimmed seats in Black/Gray or Black/Blue

XSE: SofTex®-trimmed seats in Black or Black/Blue

Toyota Audio Multimedia System Standard

Standard across all Corolla Cross grades for 2024 is the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, with Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, and USB-C charge ports to keep all your devices ready for action. Designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team, Corolla Cross drivers can enjoy a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features with Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls.

With the available Connected Service Drive Connect subscription*, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Cloud Navigation, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The new Toyota Audio Multimedia system allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. With further connectivity, the Corolla Cross has an available Wi-Fi Connect* subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the Corolla Cross into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect * trial or subscription also enables the new Integrated Streaming feature, providing customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

Standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

In addition to collision protection provided by the TNGA-C platform, all 2024 Corolla Cross models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota's suite of active safety systems, which includes enhancements made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability. The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is also capable of detecting motorcyclists in certain conditions. When making a turn or approaching an intersection, the system is designed to detect forward or laterally approaching oncoming vehicles and provides audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions. Improved lane recognition delivers refined performance of Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist.

Corolla Cross will be equipped with Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) so drivers can take on longer road trips with confidence. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist is designed to notify the driver via audible and visual alerts and slight steering force if it senses the vehicle is leaving the lane without engaging a turn signal. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist uses visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display them on the multi-information display (MID).

In addition to the TSS 3.0 system, other standard features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Toyota's Rear Seat Reminder also comes standard on all grades. The feature can note whether a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.

*Subscription required after trial. 4G network dependent.

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2023 Corolla Cross also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, unlimited mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed $110 million to create innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

Customers: For additional information call

Editors: Photos and B-Roll Available at pressroom.toyota.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Paul Hogard

paul.hogard@toyota.com

469-429-4524

Toyota brand logo. (PRNewsFoto/Toyota Media Relations) (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America