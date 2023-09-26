Blue Mountain Enhances Life Sciences Manufacturing with Introduction of Innovative Partner Program at 2023 Customer Summit

Blue Mountain Enhances Life Sciences Manufacturing with Introduction of Innovative Partner Program at 2023 Customer Summit

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Mountain, the leading provider of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance software for the Life Sciences industry, made a major announcement at their annual international customer summit, unveiling their new partner program. This program reflects Blue Mountain's unwavering commitment to delivering industry-leading standards while expediting launches and enhancing operational efficiency through the adoption of industry best practices.

Blue Mountain is the Global SaaS Leader in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Compliance for the Life Sciences industry. (PRNewswire)

Blue Mountain's Partner Program is a unified coalition driving digital transformation across Life Sciences manufacturing

Marking a significant milestone for the industry, the Blue Mountain Partner Program has been designed to foster collaboration among service providers, facilitating the swift deployment of state-of-the-art manufacturing compliance solutions.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Blue Mountain Partner Program at this year's Blue Mountain Customer Summit," said David Rode, CEO of Blue Mountain. "Our goal is to create a unified coalition of innovators, collectively driving digital transformation across the industry. By providing the essential solutions and expertise, we aim to revolutionize the Life Sciences manufacturing landscape, enhancing the overall experience for our customers."

Key client benefits of the Blue Mountain Partner Program include:

Accelerated Time to Launch: Blue Mountain Services Partners offer their subject matter expertise, industry insights, and best practices, ensuring expedited and seamless implementations.

Access to a Trusted, Global Ecosystem: Blue Mountain Services Partners undergo rigorous training with Blue Mountain platform experts, guaranteeing access to a global network of trusted professionals.

Enhanced Data-Driven Insights: Our specialists and subject matter experts collaborate with customers to establish crucial metrics and analyze data, identifying opportunities for cost savings and operational improvements.

High-Quality Delivery Standards: Implementation Partners are fully integrated with Blue Mountain's Professional Services, upholding the highest standards of service delivery from the outset.

"This program empowers Life Sciences manufacturers to accelerate their digital transformation journey by providing a certified range of implementation solutions and strategic support from a growing network of industry-leading software and solution providers," remarked Chris Tencza, Director, Advanced Services at Blue Mountain. " And we are committed to expanding our partner ecosystem, ensuring that our customers have access to the broadest array of expertise and solutions to drive their success."

The founding members of the Blue Mountain Partner Program include:

Barry-Wehmiller Design Group: A fully integrated engineering, architecture, construction, system integration, and consulting firm showing what's possible at the intersection of great business strategy and profound care for people.

Javan Engineering: A full-service engineering consulting firm serving a highly regarded roster of clients in the industrial, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, and university markets.

PCI: Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and clinical research industries nationwide by providing calibration, commissioning, and consulting solutions.

Quantus: Expertise in microbiology, metrology & technical services. Calibration, Certification, EM, Validation, and Blue Mountain RAM Support.

Valspec: A global provider of system validation and lifecycle services—provides commissioning and qualification of computerized systems for clients in the Life Sciences industry.

Verista: A life sciences business, technology and compliance solutions company that helps clients solve critical and complex challenges throughout the product lifecycle – from research to manufacturing to post-market support.

For additional information about the Blue Mountain Partner Program, please visit www.coolblue.com/partner or email partners@coolblue.com

About Blue Mountain: Blue Mountain is the Global SaaS Leader in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Compliance for the Life Sciences industry. Blue Mountain's cloud-native RAM (Regulatory Asset Manager) platform allows you to coordinate calibration and maintenance management in one seamlessly integrated system, all while ensuring full GMP compliance. Combining the capabilities of a CMMS, EAM, and CCMS, we offer a scalable enterprise platform that's both best-in-class and easy to deploy. Blue Mountain is an Accel-KKR company. Visit www.coolblue.com.

Contact:

Louisy Raymond

(267) 702-3202

lraymond@coolblue.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Mountain Quality Resources