TODAY, STARS SHINE ON GLOBAL PET ADOPTION AWARENESS CAMPAIGN - REMEMBER ME THURSDAY®

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Helen Woodward Animal Center invites animal-lovers everywhere to participate in the global campaign Remember Me Thursday® (RMT), a worldwide pet adoption awareness movement now in its 11th year. Honored on the fourth Thursday of September, the campaign asks pet-lovers, celebrities and animal rescue groups to create an unstoppable, integrated voice for homeless pets. A global avalanche of social media buzz will shine a light on the millions of orphan animals still awaiting adoption and encourage communities to opt to adopt and reduce the over one million homeless pets euthanized each year. Helen Woodward Animal Center invites the public to join Remember Me Thursday®, TODAY, September 28 and #ShineALight on pet adoption.

RMT was established in 2013 by Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms. Moved by the staggering statistics that over a million homeless pets lose their lives each year in the U.S., Arms put out a call to rescue organizations in an attempt to create a social media global awareness campaign. As creator of the International Pet Adoptathon and the International Home 4 the Holidays® program (placing over 21 million pets in homes since 1999), he was able to send out an expansive request and the response was significant.

Now in its eleventh year, RMT has been supported by 190 countries with hundreds of thousands of individuals and more than 1,000 separate animal welfare organizations around the globe holding candle-lighting ceremonies and spreading the message on social media.

The enormous swell of celebrity support includes this year's Official SpokesTeam Andie MacDowell (renowned actress, Loreal spokesperson, and avid animal lover) along with her daughter Rainey Qualley (actress, music artist, and passionate animal activist). MacDowell and Rainey lead an impressive list of celebrity supporters also aligning themselves with RMT. Notable personalities, professional athletes, pet behaviorists and social media pet stars have signed on as "luminaries," committing to share their thoughts on pet adoption in videos and via their social media accounts throughout the campaign. Nearly 100 influential luminaries have joined the cause. Past and present supporters include:

Notable Film, TV and Stage Personalities: Andie MacDowell (2023 Official Spokesperson), Ashley Bell, Bellamy Young, Bethenny Frankel (2019 Official Spokesperson), Beth Stern, Bo Derek, Bonnie-Jill Laflin, Brittany Aldean (2021 Official Spokesperson), Carrie Ann Inaba (2015 Official Spokesperson), Christian Siriano, David Tutera, Daymond John, Debbie Gibson, Diane Keaton, Elaine Hendrix, Eric Roberts, George Lopez, Jamie Little, Jasmine Tookes (2022 Official Spokesperson), Javicia Leslie, Jennie Garth (2020 Official Spokesperson), Katherine Heigl (2014 Official Spokesperson), Kathy Najimy, Kevin Frazier, Kristin Bauer, Kristin Chenoweth (2017 Official Spokesperson), Linda Blair, Lou Wegner, Mark Steines, Melissa Peterman, Pauley Perrette (2016 Official Spokesperson), Rainey Qualley (2023 Official Spokesperson), Rick Springfield, Ross Mathews, Sandra Lee, Wil Wheaton, and Wynonna Judd (2018 Official Spokesperson).

Cartoonists: Greg Evans (creator of LUANN), and Patrick McDonnell (creator of MUTTS).

Professional Athletes: Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings), Bryan Bickell (Chicago Blackhawks), David Backes (Anaheim Ducks), Evan Longoria (San Francisco Giants), Jake Muzzin (Los Angeles Kings), Jeff Carter (Los Angeles Kings), Joey Logano (NASCAR), Kevin Kiermaier (Tampa Bay Rays), Liam Hendriks (Oakland A's), Logan Ryan (Tennessee Titans), Marc Rzepczynski (World Series Champion), Mark Buehrle (World Series Champion), Rodney Peete, and Ryan Newman (NASCAR).

Animal Specialty Celebrities: Dr. Marty Becker, Gabriel Feitosa, Hannah Shaw, Jack Hanna, Jill Rappaport, Larissa Wohl, Megan Rose, Tamar Geller, Victoria Stilwell, and Wendy Diamond.

Animal Celebrities: Alien Cat Matilda, Baloo, Bamboo, Belarus the Cat, Best Boy Brodie, Boogie Shoes, Chewie, Chi Chi, Chloe, Choupette Lagerfeld, Cole and Marmalade, Cooper, Fugee, Josh, Justin Fire Survivor, Kitten Faces, Lil BUB, Louie, Memphis, Mimo and Kirry, Molly Happiness, Monty Boy, Mork, Mr. Bigglesworth, My Cat Kyle, My Dear Puddin, Nala Cat, Norbert, Paddington, Piglet, Purrminators, Sauerkraut Kitty, Smush, Spencer, Stevie, Sunglass Cat, Tango, Tuna, Venus, White Coffee Cat, and Worried Cat.

Today, Thursday, September 28, individuals are encouraged to participate in the 2023 Remember Me Thursday® campaign on-line. The movement's goal is to get the entire world talking about pet adoption by tagging, posting and sharing the beauty and life-saving significance of pet adoption using the hashtag #RememberMeThursday, #ShineALight and @hwac.

Animal-lovers can also win life-saving funds, toys and food for adoptable pets looking for forever families at their favorite non-profit, pet adoption organization. To enter the Remember Me Thursday Social Media Contest, simply upload your rescue pet's photo and story for a chance to win!* (*Restrictions apply. Final selection remains at the sole discretion of Helen Woodward Animal Center).

1st place – $5,000 monetary prize for an animal rescue of your choice, 1,000 pounds of Blue Buffalo pet food, and 100 pet toys (Sponsored by Fetch Pet Insurance)

2nd place – $2,500 monetary prize for an animal rescue of your choice, 1,000 pounds of Blue Buffalo pet food, and 100 pet toys (Sponsored by Naturally Fresh Cat Litter)

3rd place – $1,000 monetary prize for an animal rescue of your choice, 1,000 pounds of Blue Buffalo pet food, and 100 pet toys (Sponsored by Blue Buffalo)

*Food prizes are sponsored by Blue Buffalo

For more information on Remember Me Thursday® and a full list of participating celebrities and animal welfare organizations, go to www.remembermethursday.org.

About Remember Me Thursday®

Animal lovers and organizations across the globe unite on the fourth Thursday in September to light a candle in remembrance of the millions of homeless pets who lost their lives without the benefit of a loving home and to shine a light via social media on the millions of orphan pets still waiting for their forever homes. The Remember Me Thursday® global awareness campaign is championed by Mike Arms, President of Helen Woodward Animal Center, and creator of both the International Pet Adoptathon and successful Home 4 the Holidays program which, in partnership with national animal organizations, has placed over 21 million pets in homes since 1999. For more information, please visit www.remembermethursday.org or via hashtag #RememberMeThursday and #ShineALight on social media.

