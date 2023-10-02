Varsity Brands Completes Sale of Herff Jones Graduation Business to Atlas Holdings

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit, and achievement, today announced completion of its sale of the Herff Jones Graduation Business to Atlas Holdings. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The sale to Atlas, which was effectuated on October 2, 2023, includes Herff Jones' Scholastic and Collegiate businesses and related manufacturing facilities. Varsity Brands will retain its award-winning Yearbook business, and position it within its Varsity Spirit operating segment. "The completion of the sale of our Herff Jones graduation business simplifies Varsity Brands' infrastructure, and clarifies our focus" said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "We see immense potential ahead, as we continue to elevate the student experience and drive passion, pride and enthusiasm onto school campuses and into communities nationwide, through the highly curated products, programs and services we provide."

With a mission to inspire success and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands partners with schools to elevate the student experience in sport, spirit, and achievement. The company's unique but interrelated businesses—BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones Yearbook—promote youth participation and celebrate accomplishments. Varsity Brands provides customizable offerings to a wide range of institutions, including educational, religious, sports, and corporate organizations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps, and product offerings.

