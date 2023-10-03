GenomOncology Welcomes Garreth Hippe as Chief Commercial Officer

CLEVELAND, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology, a prominent precision oncology software company, announced today the appointment of Garreth Hippe as Chief Commercial Officer. With an abundance of experience in driving rapid growth and fostering innovation, Garreth will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of GenomOncology.

As a seasoned business professional with an extensive track record in the healthcare and life science industries, Garreth brings to the role over 20 years of experience, ranging from business leadership, strategic business development, and sales management, to guiding overall business strategy. His impressive career includes leadership roles at Ariadne Genomics, Elsevier, and Oracle Health. In his most recent position at Pierian, a genomics software organization, Garreth led multiple teams and spearheaded significant growth before its acquisition in 2023.

Garreth's industry knowledge, long standing experience, and proven track record in driving business expansion will be instrumental in propelling GenomOncology forward. "Patients, Physicians, Pharma, Payors, and the Genomics Industry continue to push and expand the limits of personalized medicine. We are at a point where all of these players are demanding solutions that can be enabled rapidly, decrease turnaround times, drive down costs, and provide highly valuable clinical knowledge to better the standard of care. I am excited and proud to be part of the GenomOncology team, which has the broad portfolio of technology-driven software solutions that are making this a reality by advancing precision medicine programs at institutions and partners throughout the world," emphasized Garreth Hippe, the newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer at GenomOncology.

Brad Wertz, Chief Executive Officer at GenomOncology, expressed enthusiasm about Garreth Hippe's addition to the team, highlighting his role in expanding the platform's reach. "As the industry continues its evolution, Garreth will be tasked with extending the impact and growth of GenomOncology. His wealth of experience managing complex high-value business partnerships, and scaling growth via leadership of high-performance teams, will be instrumental in moving our mission forward," remarked Wertz.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens precision oncology workflows by transforming valuable, but unusable data, into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with internal patient data to provide the information necessary to improve patient opportunities. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com .

Media Contact

Alysia Kaplan, Director of Marketing

GenomOncology, LLC

(440) 617-6087

alysia@genomoncology.com

