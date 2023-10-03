The Linux Foundation Launches New Event: AI.dev: Open Source GenAI & ML Summit

Happening December 12 – 13 in San Jose, CA, and co-locating with Cassandra Summit, AI.dev is where developers will converge to shape the future of open source AI innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and LF AI + Data Foundation , the organization building an ecosystem to sustain open source innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and data open source projects, today announced the launch of a new event, AI.dev: Open Source GenAI & ML Summit , aimed to bring together the brightest developers from around the world to shape the trajectory of open source AI. Co-located with the Cassandra Summit , which also just announced a new track to explore distributed AI with Cassandra, developers will gather on December 12 – 13, 2023, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

AI.dev is a nexus for developers interested in delving into the intricate realm of open source generative AI and machine learning. At the heart of this event is the belief that open source is the engine of innovation in AI and also a necessary tool for creating security and balance around AI. Attendees will have the opportunity to join hands-on sessions, engage in robust technical conversations, and harness the collective expertise to push the boundaries of AI with open source. The event will offer early access to the latest open source AI tools, frameworks, best practices, and content for technologists at all levels.

"We are just now starting to see the true power of artificial intelligence and machine learning at a broad scale," said Ibrahim Haddad, Executive Director of LF AI & Data at The Linux Foundation. "In order to advance this technology in a sustainable way, open source collaboration is imperative. We are thrilled to announce AI.dev, which we plan to expand to Europe and Asia in 2024, to ensure a vendor-neutral home for the important knowledge-sharing and collaboration that needs to happen around these technologies."

AI.dev will offer developers, engineers, researchers, scientists, open source contributors, and business leaders the opportunity to be an integral part of the conversations shaping the future of AI, to network with experts, and to learn from trailblazers in the field.

Submit to Speak at AI.dev

Proposals to speak at AI.dev are being accepted now through October 23 at 9:00 AM PDT.

Suggested topics include:

Foundations, Frameworks and Tools for Machine Learning

MLOps, GenOps and DataOps

Generative AI and Creative Computing

Autonomous AI and Reinforcement Learning

Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision

Edge and Distributed AI

Data Engineering and Management

Community and Ecosystem Building

Responsible AI: Ethics, Security, and Governance in AI

Learn more and submit to speak here.

New AI Track at Cassandra Summit

The Linux Foundation is also announcing a new AI track at Cassandra Summit, with speaking submissions currently being accepted now through October 23 at 9:00 AM PDT.

Suggested topics include:

Distributed AI with Cassandra

Case Studies: AI-Powered Applications Using Apache Cassandra

Learn more and submit to speak here.

Registration

Registration includes access to BOTH AI.dev and Cassandra Summit.

Early Bird in-person registration is offered for US$499 now through November 21, which represents a savings of US$300. Special registration rates of US$199 are also available for hobbyists, academics, and students.

Diversity & Need-Based Registration Scholarships and Linux Foundation Travel Fund

The Linux Foundation's Registration Scholarship Program offers diversity and need-based registration scholarships for those who may otherwise be unable to attend a Linux Foundation event. A travel funding assistance program is also available to help make events accessible to all.

The deadline to submit for a scholarship is November 6 at 11:59 PM PDT and October 23 at 11:59 PM PDT to submit for the travel funding assistance program. Please find more information here .

Remote Participation

All AI.dev keynote and breakout sessions will be live streamed directly to the Linux Foundation YouTube channel real time during the event. Viewing details will be available on the AI.dev website closer to the event. Learn more .

Event Sponsors

Diamond: Datastax ;

Gold: AWS ; AxonOps ;

Silver: DatAvail ; and DBeaver .

For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email .

ABOUT THE LINUX FOUNDATION

